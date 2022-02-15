Shots – or at least alcohol shots – have been fired in the race for mayor of Somerset, as candidate and former mayor Eddie Girdler posted a message to social media Tuesday condemning the potential sale of alcohol in the city-owned Virginia Theater when it reopens.
Girdler said the city has filed a request to the office of Alcohol Beverage Control in Frankfort to sell booze at the theater, and protested the idea of a city-owned venue becoming “an alcohol dealer and promoter.”
Girdler referred to a legal ad placed by the city of Somerset that was published in Tuesday’s edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
“Your city government through the Mayor is going to sell and promote a product that is often addictive, could lead to drug abuse, and domestic violence. Exposure to our kids and citizens who do not drink must be avoided—not praised,” Girdler stated.
He went on to ask whether the citizens of Somerset would want a facility “for kids and wholesome community events to be included in the sin city efforts by being the owner of a alcohol [sic] business?
“...I am totally opposed to the idea,” he continued.
Alcohol sales became legal in Somerset in June of 2012 – during a time in which Eddie Girdler was serving as mayor.
The option to sell alcohol was decided by the city’s voters, with 2,176 voting “yes” to going wet and 1,461 voting “no.”
Originally, the city was awarded five liquor licenses for package stores within the city limits.
City government – led by Girdler – sued the state for pulling out of a previous agreement that would have allowed more licenses.
At the time, Girdler said the additional licenses would be beneficial to the city because Somerset would be able to maximize marketing potential.
When the city ultimately received those licenses in 2016, a Commonwealth Journal quoted Girdler as saying, “We think the added five licenses gives local and statewide businesses more opportunities they wouldn’t have otherwise. Overall, I think it’s going to help our retail sales. It will benefit our businesses and will be a great benefit to the economic growth of the community.”
The city agreed to purchase the Virginia theater in October 2020 for $1, with Mayor Keck telling the council the city was taking over the deed to the building under the understanding it would renovate and use the building for arts, entertainment and historical purposes.
Keck said it would make good business sense to have the ability to sell alcohol at The Virginia "when it's appropriate."
"Given that Mr. Girdler helped usher in alcohol sales during his tenure as mayor and took legal action in 2013 to secure more packaged liquor licenses for the community, I’m surprised he doesn’t understand or support selling alcohol at city event venues to generate revenue," Keck said. "Doing so at The Virginia is crucial to its financial viability, in addition to the revenue from ticket sales and rental fees the city will make from events.
"The Virginia will be a space for everyone. It will feature everything from live music and theater to family and children’s programming, and will be available to rent for special events," Keck added. "Alcohol will certainly not be a part of every experience, but having the ability to sell it when it makes sense and is appropriate is just good business. We will continue to pursue unique solutions that allow us to provide the amenities our residents have asked for and that make Somerset a more competitive destination."
The third candidate for mayor, Alex Pence, took a more neutral stance on the issue.
Pence told the Commonwealth Journal, “I have not seen the City’s filed request to the ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) to sell alcohol at the renovated Virginia Cinema nor do I have all the facts regarding the situation. Instead of assuming and making comments about a subject without pertinent information, I am going to refrain from commenting at this time.
“I don’t want my campaign to focus on the other candidates or what the other candidates are doing. My campaign is going to focus on who I am, what I want to do for this City and the people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.