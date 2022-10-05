"Right now, I don't want to say we're at a standstill, but we're waiting to see what the parks department is going to recommend to the state legislature, which is due by December. So here in another 60 days, we should have a little bit more insight."
That was how Chris Girdler — chairman of the Dream Big Burnside Authority, as well as the president and CEO of local economic development agency SPEDA — described the Burnside Island situation to the Burnside City Council.
The Dream Big Burnside Authority was created in September 2021 to pursue the long-held goal of maximizing the potential of General Burnside Island State Park — including a lodge facility there, something which has been much-discussed over the years with little progress made.
As Girdler described it, however, the Island and the area around it is ripe for development considering all it has to offer visitors.
"There's nowhere else in this world that you can find a 430-acre island on a thousand-mile shoreline that has two wild rivers, two national parks, two state parks, a Civil War battlefield, nine world-class marinas, eight golf courses, all with natural and historic beauty and significance," said Girdler. "The area is already attracting over four million visitors a year, which is more than Yellowstone National Park, and will soon be welcoming Horse Soldier Bourbon with a $200 million-plus development, making it the southern anchor of the Bourbon Trail, which will literally just be downstream of where we sit here today."
Girdler noted that state government officials have been suggesting the kind of private-public partnerships that Burnside has in mind, and noted that Dream Big Burnside is the perfect example of how Kentucky is seeking to spend its parks development dollars.
"What the state legislature did, at the end of this (past) session, they asked for the state parks department, with the $150 million appropriation that they are making to parks, to come back to them by December, to let them know what recommendations they are going to make to the state to improve our state parks system," said Girdler.
"We want to be that poster child," he added. "We want to be the poster child to be able to utilize some of that funding for that purpose."
Girdler was present to fill in the council on Dream Big's progress, as Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson noted last month that some council members have been “a little anxious” over the status of the project; “We formed the authority last fall and (councilors) don’t know anything that’s been done, because we just haven’t given any updates,” said the mayor.
The process has been slow going, as Lawson acknowledged is typical with projects involving government.
"Immediately upon (Dream Big's) formation, we started reaching out to the Department of Parks; actually, Mayor Lawson, before we even started Dream Big Burnside, had hosted the commissioner of parks here in the community. ... We went through that process. We actually had a meeting on the books schedule prior to Christmas, and if you'll remember, we had the horrible tornadoes over in western Kentucky. And at that point, state parks personnel were all called to (the affected area).
"They got us in past the first of the year, then the legislative session hit, and it just seemed like every time we turned around, there was something going on, and it was hard to get the entire Tourism Cabinet together," he added. "That being said, we've held multiple meetings in Frankfort. Mayor Lawson has traveled extensively with me throughout Kentucky. (Tourism Director) Alison (Pyles) made the trip as well. So I will say we have had some really good dialogues, some really good discussions with the tourism cabinet."
Dr. Rodney Casada, part of the Dream Big board, was also very helpful, noted Girdler; "Rodney's presence and his influence was extremely beneficial at our meeting at the Parks office."
Girdler felt as if the Burnside team was able to make a "good yet brief" presentation to the Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee at the Kentucky State Fair in August.
"I have received incredibly positive feedback on that," said Girdler. "To follow that up, we sent a letter outlining the proposal for Burnside Island to all 138 state legislators, asking them for their support or their insight and actually for their help."
Lawson noted that development of Burnside Island has been a dreamed shared between him and Girdler both for a long time.
"When Chris approached me with this idea, this was like a dream come true," said Lawson. "... Chris does such an excellent job. We have the right person in the right place."
Girdler also shared some background on the process, noting that in 2016, legislation was passed in Kentucky to change the way in which P3 (public-private partnership) proposals are made.
"Beforehand, a developer's hands were somewhat tied," said Girdler. "The state would say, 'These are the confinements under which we want you to develop something.' What that legislation did was, it basically made it open-ended, that if the state issues an RFQ (Request for Quote) or RFP (Request for Proposal), a developer can come forward and say, 'This is what we're willing to do' — for example, on Burnside Island."
As this legislative change was being discussed in state government, recalled Girdler, Burnside Island came up frequently as having "the greatest opportunity and possibility of being developed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
Concerns about possible litigation have been a concern regarding Island development plans in the past, but the chances of a successful lawsuit from any potential party is "slim to none," said Girdler, who said such a scenario would not be a "hurdle or a roadblock" to Dream Big Burnside moving forward.
"We definitely are very optimistic about this," said Girdler. "We talk with various legislative leaders. I can tell you that our local legislative folks are in full support of this endeavor. ... We've been commended at length by the state general assembly for being as politely aggressive as we have with this in pushing forward.
"Again, we feel like we're the poster child and can lead the way for the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky," he added. "There's very few places if any like this in America."
