Allegations by former Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler that the city’s water and wastewater may be a public hazard drew a harsh response from current Mayor Alan Keck during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Keck and Girdler are opponents in the upcoming May primary, along with candidate Alex Pence. The top two vote-getters will continue on to the November General Election.
Girdler took to Facebook over the weekend to complain about the city taking in a type of liquid runoff produced by landfills called leachate.
The city announced during a budget workshop in May 2021 that the wastewater treatment plant had started accepting leachate and de-watering it as a new source of revenue.
Girdler’s post claimed that nearly 25 million gallons of “extremely toxic, poisonous and hazardous industrial leachate may have been dumped into the Somerset sewer system” and that the leachate “may have harmful chemicals that may be polluting your drinking water and poisoning the environment of Lake Cumberland.”
Girdler went on to say that, “The leachate may contain chemicals that are harmful or deadly to every person through drinking water; harmful to our environment of Lake Cumberland; harmful to employees; and harmful to land being contaminated by the sludge spread on city/county fields.”
While Keck did address the concerns surrounding leachate, his primary focus on Monday was assuring the public their drinking water was safe.
He said his reasoning for addressing it during a council meeting, despite it likely being a campaign issue brought out by his opponent, was because of the public concern and the fact that it was a public health and safety issue.
“Our water is incredibly safe,” Keck said. “My kids bathe in it, take showers in it. We drink it right out of the faucet, in this building and at my house. Long before this allegation was submitted on Facebook, we post the water quality report annually. There’s a reason we have sewer treatment facilities and water treatment facilities. Those were built in other administrations. Quite frankly one of them was done under the administration of the gentleman making the claim, and so these claims that our water’s not safe or that it’s hazardous or the public should be concerned about what’s going on, is asinine.”
Dana Whitis, the department head of the water and wastewater program for Somerset, also told the Commonwealth Journal after the meeting that she believes the city’s drinking water is safe, as is Lake Cumberland.
“I spend 90 percent of my time on Lake Cumberland. I have kids. I’m not going to put my kids in the lake if I don’t feel comfortable with it,” she said.
Council member David Godsey showed his support for the water and wastewater departments, saying, “We’ve always had guidelines, we’ve always had compliances, and we’ve always stayed within those guidelines, where we need to be with them. … I think everything’s great myself.”
Council member John Ricky Minton said he understood the need for the city and its residents to make sure their water is safe.
“I want us to be sure, to show the people, that we’re safe because there’s a lot of rumors out there. I live on one the creeks that’s in question, and I’ve not seen anything. My cattle doesn’t have five legs,” he said.
He later noted that the same creek had minnows living in it. “It doesn’t take much to kill a minnow or a crawdad,” he said.
Addressing Keck directly, Minton said, “I really don’t think its happening. I’ve talked to you and I don’t think you would do that.”
As far as the leachate issue, Whitis said that while it was important to monitor what comes into the wastewater plant, “what goes out is most important.”
She added, “Anybody’s welcome to come and tour our plant, they can call me, and I’d be glad to give them a tour.”
Keck reminded the public that he mentioned the leachate collection almost a year ago in those budget workshops (which the Commonwealth Journal reported on at the time).
“We mentioned leachate during those budget workshops, and we’re taking it in the sewer plant from landfills. That’s true. There’s where the distortion happens. It’s a sewer treatment plant. That goes in, and then it get’s airated because we have the open pools, and then it gets treated. This is not coming from some special landfill or some toxic landfill, this is normal landfill leachate. And we did it because we generate a lot of revenue from it. Now never – never – and hear me – are we going to try to do something for revenue that would put the public in danger. This is a state-of-the-art facility when it’s run right, when it’s operating right, and it’s going to be even better when we have this screw press and this new watering system,” Keck said.
He also said that taking leachate generated more than $200,000 in revenue for the city last year.
After the council meeting, which was streamed on Facebook Live, Girdler addressed that figure in a Facebook post.
“Is $200,000 – as reported – worth the risk to our community? Does the City need money that badly? Why is Somerset taking toxic landfill leachate from Tennessee?”
He also questioned why it was considered cheaper to transport the leachate from Tennessee to Somerset.
That question was in response to comments from Keck during the meeting, who said, “We did our homework on this. Other sewer plants like ours also take it. There was some discussion, ‘Why in the world are we bringing it in from Tennessee?’ It was cheaper to bring it to us than to some other sewer treatment plant, and we still got paid to take it. Most of the leachate that we’re taking is now from Kentucky landfills.”
Girdler stated, "As Mayor, I will not approve any leachate from any landfills from Tennessee, Kentucky, or any other locations."
Keck made several mentions of needing to buy new equipment, such as a screw press, for the wastewater treatment facility due to an agreed order from the state showing the plant being out of compliance.
“The sewer plant has been under an agreed order since 2016, and that agreed order was a friendly one in conjunction with the state, saying that you’re out of compliance and there are some steps that you need to take to get in complicance. We’re making those steps, now. They weren’t made under the previous administration. They were kicked down the road,” Keck said.
The Commonwealth Journal reported in May 2021 that the Energy and Environment Cabinet outlined 14 violations with the wastewater plant’s output, taking place between June 2016 and October 2017, during Girdler’s administration.
Those violations included multiple instances of the plant’s output of ammonia nitrogen, E. Coli, carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand, whole effluent toxicity and suspended solids percentages failed to comply with Kentucky Administrative Regulations.
In the past few months, Somerset’s government has worked to secure funding to install the equipment needed to fix those problems. The city was able to secure a low interest loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority in the amount of $9.5 million, as well as receive a grant of around $285,000 to assist.
Both Keck and Whitis said plans were to ask for bids on the project around August of this year, and to have the project completed by fall of next year.
“This project has been in the works for a long time, but it’s just not something you can do overnight,” Whitis said. “It’s a process, and we’ve been working on it for a while.”
