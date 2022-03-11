Somerset's State Senator Rick Girdler is sponsoring a bill that would allow employees to claim exceptions if their employers mandate immunizations.
Girdler presented the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
The bill would create a new section of KRS to require employers that mandate employee immunization to allow exceptions based on religious belief or conscientious objection to immunizations and amend KRS 344.040 to make it an unlawful practice for employers to require immunizations as a condition of employment from employees who hold sincere religious beliefs against or conscientiously object to immunization.
"This bill follows along the federal laws pertaining to religious and medical exemptions," Girdler said. "A lot of people in my district want this."
The bill was sparked by the increasing possibility of COVID-19 vaccine mandates — but would protect workers from being forced to take any form of immunization.
"This bill would pertain to all immunizations — but the ones other than the COVID vaccine are not experimental," Girdler said. "Most of us are immunized for other diseases."
Girdler explained that employees would have to sign "proper paperwork" claiming religious objection to be exempt from any immunization mandates.
"For a medical exemption, they would need a statement from an approved medical professional," Girdler said, adding amendments may be made to the bill before it reaches the House floor.
The bill was disturbing to Dr. Joe Weigel, the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
"Vaccination is a valid way to scientifically prevent and or mute serious bacterial and viral disease — it's been accepted in the medical and public health fields for well over 200 years," Weigel said. "Outside of clean water, adequate sewage disposal and antibiotics, no other single intervention has been more important to prolonging human life.
"Most humans today have no experience with polio, diptheria, pertussis, tetanus, chlolera and other infectious diseases that ended lives prematurely in the recent past," Weigel added. "Vaccination has changed our relationship with all those scourges."
Weigel also pointed out that referring to COVID-19 vaccines as "experimental" was off base.
"All three vaccines used in the United States have full FDA approval and are no longer under Emergency Use Authorization," Weigel said. "COVID-19 has been brutal to deal with over the last two years. Vaccines developed with rapidity, and with proven scientific success, have saved many lives.
"Public schools and the military have required vaccines to attend or belong for decades. They've always been accepted," Weigel said. "The only thing different with COVID-19 is that it's a new pathogen. No infectious illness or its treatment should be politicized. Not ever.
"Any law that makes public health more difficult to achieve should not be enacted in Kentucky or any other state," Weigel added.
