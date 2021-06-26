On June 4, a dedication ceremony was held on the front lawn of Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for a dogwood which was recently planted by four members of Girl Scout Troop 2983 to memorialize the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and to honor the frontline workers who heroically combatted the illness throughout our community.
Allie Woods, JoJo Roberts, River Richardson and Aza New spearheaded the project as part of an effort to earn the Bronze Award, the highest honor a Junior Girl Scout can earn.
“We do several service projects at Somerwoods throughout the year,” Troop Leader Amber Frye shared, adding the pandemic had disrupted visits to the facility for holidays like Easter and Christmas. “The girls chose this place for the tree dedication because they just love the residents.”
The ceremony was attended by more than 25 people including officials with Somerwoods and Girl Scouts as well as the girls and their families.
Facility Administrator and Operating Officer Brian Jaggers welcomed the crowd. “Today is a joyous day,” he said, “but it’s also a sad day. It has been an emotional year and a half.”
Jaggers noted that how important the troop and their outreach have been to Somerwoods.
“The intergenerational programming that these scouts bring mean so much to our residents,” Jaggers said. “We’re so looking forward to when we can go back to full visitation.…What we do has changed dramatically in the last several months.”
Jaggers thanked the troop for the dogwood and “helping us move through this pandemic,” inviting all in the community to come and remember their loved ones. He also noted that the tree honors those in the community who worked tirelessly throughout the crisis, specifically thanking Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Lake Cumberland District Health Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
Dr. Gerald Weigel, Somerwoods Medical Director, spoke more about the pandemic and what the dogwood represents. “The reminder of this tree is something that will be with us for a long, long time,” he said. “As it grows and spreads its branches, we’ll have a tendency to forget some of the things that happened. That’s the beauty of the tree; it will continue of the great honors that are bestowed on those who have been a part of resolving this crisis.…
“There are so many unspoken heroes that are involved,” Dr. Weigel said. “I don’t think it’s appreciated the real miracle the vaccines have been.”
In his prayer for the ceremony, the doctor paid tribute to the scouts and “their determination to be factors in making this a better world” and asked the Lord to help and bless them.
The Junior Scouts themselves then led the group in a moment of silence, followed by a poem and reading of the dedication plaque. The ceremony concluded with those in attendance placing dandelions at the base of the tree in honor of their own loved ones.
