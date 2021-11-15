God’s Food Pantry and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are teaming up to provide free hot Thanksgiving Day meals to members of the community who may need a little extra help.
Reservations for meals are being taken through the end of this week – Friday, November 19. Reservations end at 5 p.m.
The meals will be handed out on Thanksgiving Day. There will be a drive-thru at the Somerset High School cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and carryout will be available from Good Samaritan Thrift Store, located on South U.S. 27 in Burnside, from noon to 2 p.m.
People can sign up for the meals at the God’s Food Pantry building, located at 119 Central Avenue, or by calling 606-875-4886.
The organizations will need the name of the person picking up the meals, the number of meals requested and a contact phone number.
Brenda Russell, executive director of God’s Food Pantry, said that the meals will be provided “no questions asked,” but can only be picked up on Thanksgiving Day at those times.
The meals will be cooked at the SHS cafeteria by volunteers from FCA.
God’s Food Pantry is also taking reservations for Christmas meal kits at this time. Those meals are food kits, that will contain all the needed canned, boxed or frozen items needed to make a Christmas Day meal. People who sign up for that will need to take the food home and cook it themselves.
Signups are being taken through December 3, and can done through God’s Food Pantry at their building.
Russell said this holiday season was exciting for God’s Food Pantry, as it is leading into the organization’s 40th anniversary.
She said she planned on having some special monthly “challenges” next year for local businesses and the community to help the pantry maintain the funding needed to stay open throughout the year.
“Hunger happens all year long,” Russell said. “It doesn’t change just because its Christmas.” That means finding food and supplies every week of the year to meet the challenge of food insecurity in this community.
“We’re going to continue to still fight the fight against hunger.”
On top of the 40th year celebration, Russell said she was excited about plans to transform the former Palm Beach building into a regional help center.
It was announced in December last year that God’s Food Pantry bought the building from the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
The help center will focus on developing new community programs aimed towards “empowerment rather than entitlement,” she said.
Plans are shaping up for how the organization will use the 95,000 square-foot building, but Russell said those plans are going to take time.
She said that she gets calls all the time from people asking if the pantry had moved into its new building yet, but she estimates that it will take a few years before that happens.
“This is a fairly lengthy process. We’re working with the architects right now, then we start writing grants and looking for funding early 2022,” she said.
She said she wants to pursue grant funding to remodel the building, freeing up community donations to go continue going towards stocking food.
Russell expects the grant process to take 12 to 18 months. Then construction will take one to two years. “On my timeline, if we can be up and running within four to five years, I think that that’s a pretty healthy plan.”
