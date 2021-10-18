After a weekend of anxious moments and no response from social media giant Facebook, the God's Good Pantry page has finally been restored.
Last week, Facebook took the page down and would not allow executive director Brenda Russell to even file an appeal.
"Thankfully, they allowed my assistant director to appeal," Russell said on Monday.
Russell received the following email from Facebook on Monday:
Hello,
After reviewing your appeal, your Page God's Food Pantry has been published. This means it can now be viewed publicly.
The Facebook Team
By Monday afternoon, God's Food Pantry — which uses social media to get the word out about its food giveaways — was back online.
"Thank you to everyone who reached out in support of us and our ministry," read a post on the God's Food Pantry page.
