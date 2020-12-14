‘Tis the season for giving, sharing and caring, and God’s Food Pantry is doing its part to help a community that is going through hard times.
The food pantry has started handing out holiday food boxes to families who have pre-registered for them.
Those boxes are being given out this week, December 14 through December 18 at the God’s Food Pantry building, located at 119 South Central Avenue in downtown Somerset.
Boxes can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
After families who have pre-registered have picked up their boxes, families who want to pick up a food box but who were unable to sign up ahead of time can go by the building next Monday and Tuesday, December 21 and 22, to pick one up.
Food Pantry Executive Director Brenda Russell asked those families to bring with them an I.D. for every member of the family, a utility bill or copy of a lease to prove having a Pulaski County address, and a proof of income.
Last week, member of the Pulaski County Attorney’s Office packed 2,300 food boxes.
At $15 a box, that means the pantry’s Christmas boxes cost around $35,000, Russell said.
The non-profit organization already paid part of the bill for that, but part of it isn’t due until January. As such, God’s Food Pantry is still accepting monetary donations to assist with Christmas meals.
In fact, the organization is happy to accept donations any time, year-round.
Donations are needed constantly – especially now since this year has been so hard on the community, Russell said.
“Donations are on track, but ‘on track’ is still a little bit behind in a year like this,” she said. “The need is greater.”
The food pantry doesn’t just hand out food on the holidays. It assists families in battling food insecurity all year long.
Russell said the organization has added close to 500 new families since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We battle hunger day after day. Faces may change, but the need does not,” she said.
That’s why they are constantly accepting donations. Right now, Russell said they are mainly requesting monetary donations, or donations of gift cards from Walmart or Kroger.
She explained that letting the pantry do the shopping not only helps keep people from getting out and crowding the stores themselves, but it also helps out both the pantry and the stores from a transaction standpoint.
God’s Food Pantry has the ability to buy in bulk, which means they can negotiate a price break with the stores, she said.
It also helps the pantry plan ahead for the coming months. Russell said she knows that with winter hitting and many facing a rise in their utility bills, the need to help families beyond Christmas will begin to rise. Russell said she the organization is looking for resources to cover the first three months of 2021 as well.
“The need is not just at Christmastime,” she said, asking folks to continue the tradition of giving all through the year.
People can donate via check in person at the office on South Central Avenue or sent by mail to P.O. Box 259, Somerset, Ky., 42502; or by credit card through PayPal at gfp8560@gmail.com or by calling 606-679-8560.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.