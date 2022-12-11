Hundreds of Pulaski kids had their holidays brightened with a toy and clothing giveaway held this weekend at Good Samaritan Thrift Store in Burnside.
But for those who missed it, there is good news: A second giveaway will be taking place next Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barnesburg Baptist Church off of East Ky. 80 near Shopville.
The Burnside event started at 10 a.m., but Good Samaritan Director Angi Adams said that folks were lining up by 7 a.m.
“They had blankets on their babies, and they were lined up around the corner,” Adams said, with a hitch in her voice and tears coming to her eyes.
“It’s very humbling. I get choked up sometimes,” she explained.
By noon, Adams said they were approaching 500 children who had come through their door. And that wasn't even counting the parents.
The goal was to feed around 800 people, she said, and they were nearing that.
Families passing through the Good Samaritan store were loaded up with food, toys, clothing, coats and jackets, Tupperware, books, coloring books, toothbrushes, and – what was most important in Adams’ eyes – bibles from the Gideons organization.
There were also around $10,000 worth of bikes to give out this year, plus other items.
“It’s not about these gifts, it’s about giving back to the word of God. This is that mission,” she said.
Assisting those families were around 30 volunteers from Barnesburg Baptist. Adams said the giveaway was also aided by partnerships with entities like the Burnside Fire Department, God’s Food Pantry, Our Place, H.T. Hackney and Pepsi.
Among the gifts and toys, children also had the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus (another Barnesburg volunteer) as well as getting a rare glimpse of the Grinch hanging out – and actually helping.
The Grinch, Adams explained, was her husband in costume.
She then reflected on what the meaning of Good Samaritan – and Christmas – was all about to her.
“This whole store has changed my life,” she said. “I work in the substance abuse field and mental health field, and I’ve done that for over 25 years. I was blessed to be a part of this. It changed my life and opened my heart. I guess at one point I had hardened it, and I was like the Grinch. This place has humbled me.”
