Good Samaritan Thrift Store is, on most days, a good place to get some affordable second-hand items, but on Friday it became the perfect place to get back-to-school items, shoes, backpacks, and maybe even a haircut.
Good Samaritan is a non-profit in Burnside. Their Back to School Bash took place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and at its most crowded, the thrift store saw a line of people out the door. Workers at Good Samaritan, as well as volunteers from Barnesburg Baptist Church in eastern Pulaski, distributed supplies like erasers, pencils, pens, crayons, and pen cases for kids coming out of summer and headed back to the classroom.
Also available was pizza and drinks so families could get a free meal. Brenda Russell of God's Food Pantry — along with Our Place, a warehouse that supplies items for other non-profits — donated several shoes for young people. Kids who didn’t have their size could get haircuts from Laced Up Barber Shop. They could even get their nails done by Kelly Maloney of Kelly’s Beauty College.
Kids who didn’t want either were given gift cards to Walmart and Chick-fil-A.
Angie Gates, Executive Director of Good Samaritan Thrift Store, helps to organize this event annually. She said that the goal of the store is to give back to the community either for free or as cheaply as possible due to their strong conviction in Christianity.
“This is all because of God. We couldn’t do it without Him,” said Gates.
Gates said that the Back to School Bash was far from the only event they conduct which sees items donated to people in Pulaski County needing a helping hand. They also hold an annual Thanksgiving giveaway which sees meals donated to people needing a turkey dinner.
“We’ll be doing this again at Christmas,” said Gates. “We’ll be giving out thousands and thousands of gifts in Christmas.”
Gates said she was “giddy” about what the workers of the Good Samaritan were doing (especially through such hot weather) and what they could bring to the community. At press time, the store had given to roughly 350 children.
“I think we sometimes forget how hard it is for parents,” Gates added. “It doesn’t matter what kind of walk of life you come from. I helped a family just the other day to get school supplies … it was over $230 just for the items on the checklist. That’s not the clothing. That was just what they needed … Any time that we have an opportunity to help, I think it’s great, and I think it’s huge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.