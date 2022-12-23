A Burnside man attempting to do a good deed was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday night on South U.S. 27
At around 6:30 p.m, Burnside Police units responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision near the Southern Express Valero station in Burnside. Upon arrival, Officer Tony Morris determined that a pedestrian was struck and killed as he was walking across the southbound lanes on U.S. 27.
The pedestrian was identified as George Lucas, 75, of Somerset, according to a release from the Burnside Police Department.
During the investigation, Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill determined that Lucas had stopped to give aid to a stranded motorist on the highway. Lucas had exited his vehicle, and with the assistance of another Good Samaritan, they pushed a stalled vehicle from the median into the Valero parking lot.
As Lucas was returning to his vehicle, he walked into the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 and was struck by a southbound vehicle being operated by Exavier Stigall, 20, Tateville, according to Burnside Police.
According to Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk, Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, according to Burnside Police.
Burnside Police Units were assisted at the scene by the Burnside Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
The investigation is continuing by the Burnside Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.