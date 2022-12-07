Good Samaritan Thrift Shop in Burnside for years has been a place where people drive for miles to gather up cheap odds and ends hoping to find that diamond in the rough.
However, for the Pulaski County community, it can be a lot more than just a thrift show.
The store for years has helped provide for the community and will Saturday put on their eighth annual Christmas Event.
Jordan Burks, mans the desk at Good Samaritan’s and helped organize the event gave the inside scoop on what will go down.
“All year, we take up donations—bikes, toys, monetary donations, candy—anything to do with Christmas and we start putting it back for our giveaway,” said Burks. “We’ve done this every year, and it’s grown exponentially.”
Burks estimated that there were about 50 stockings for children the first year the event was put on, but this year he estimates somewhere between 1,200-1,500 toys and almost 80 bicycles.
Due to growth, the event last year boasted almost 1,000 kids who came through to get a little something extra for Christmas.
Many of these bicycle are “parts bicycles.” Like Santa’s elves, these bikes are assembled by hand from matching parts. As one would expect, it takes long labor to get those bikes made.
“As soon as this one’s over with, we start working again for next year’s,” said Burks. “[It’s] non-stop.”
Brenda Russell with God’s Food Pantry is able to organize donations and assistance for the program. Also Melissa Nevels with Our Place Warehouse is able to provide aid. On top of them are the Good Sammers who also kick up a monetary donation and provide volunteers.
The Good Sammers are people in the community who are committed to the store and often coordinate exchanges with each other.
“It’s a lot of man power,” Burks said.
Burks estimated between $45,000 and $50,000 worth of toys available for children to receive, and each child will probably get $60 to $100 worth of toys.
Any child 15 and under is able to come and pick out presents.
On top of the generous toy donations, care packages will be provided which include hats and gloves and other basic essentials including cosmetics, toiletries, and other hygiene items to provide for disadvantaged families.
And to boot, Santa Claus will make a trip all the way from the North Pole to give out candy and pose for photos with the kids.
The dastardly grinch may also make an appearance.
Burks said the workers at Good Samaritan’s were first inspired to do this by their Executive Director Angie Gates.
“She had a vision for the Burnside Community to grow,” said Burks. “It all started with her heart.”
According to Burks, Gates’s goal was to give back to the people of Pulaski County and “help our fellow man.”
