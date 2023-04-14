Imagine how hard it is to find a second chance after returning from a life-altering event like drug addiction of a felony conviction.
There are people in this community who know how hard it is to take advantage of that second chance, much less receiving it to begin with. That’s why events like the Second Chance Day, sponsored by Goodwill Industries, mean so much to so many.
Allie Heidrich, the community engagement coordinator for Goodwill, said that the Pulaski County Second Chance event which was held Friday at the Burnside Goodwill location was the third out of eight such events happening around the state of Kentucky this spring.
“Goodwill as an organization is about second chances, as far as justice-involved backgrounds, second chances at education, employment, housing, you name it,” Heidrich said.
The event allowed members of the community, including visitors from recovery programs such as SKYHope and Lake Cumberland Recovery, to meet with people who can provide resources for them, from healthcare to training to employment.
It also gave them a chance to talk with people who have walked in their shoes, such as Kenny Daniels, a certified peer support specialist with Lake Cumberland Recovery.
Daniels told the crowd his own personal experience, including the 27 years he was an active addict and how he’d “ruined every relationship I’d ever had.”
He had found himself in jail, he said, and couldn’t find a way out of the life he was living.
“Not only am I grateful for second chances, but third, fourth, fifth, sixth – whatever it takes to get it right,” Daniels said. “Because I firmly believe that as long as we still have air in our lungs we have a chance.”
For him, that chance came as when he said he took advantage of the Goodwill RISE (Reintegrating Individuals Successfully Every Day) program.
That program helped him to develop his soft skills, he said, such as learning how to eat properly, dress for job interviews and how to conduct himself during an interview.
“I didn’t know how to interact with people socially without using drugs and alcohol,” he said, but through that program he was able to find a second chance and a job as a full-time peer support specialist.
“It brings so much joy to my life to be able to speak about addiction, something that impacted my life. … I’m blessed to be able to give back to the community,” he said.
Jana Shell, re-entry navigator with the Cumberlands Workforce Development Board, also knows what it means to get a second chance after overcoming addiction.
She was at the Second Chance day manning an informational table explaining to visitors what the Cumberlands Workforce board can help them with.
“[Second Chance Day] means a lot to me because I am in long-term recovery. I was in and out of jail for years actually. I got clean, and I’m going on about 14 years,” she said.
“ … I took a web development class through the Cumberlands Workforce Board, and once I got through with the class they hired me on as an intern. Then I got a position as the reentry navigator and I’ve been employed with them for two years now. That’s where my heart is, helping people who are coming out of that situation. It can be frustrating and hard, there’s a lot of barriers. Nobody can do it on their own.”
Shell explained that programs like hers can help lower those barriers to get people into jobs.
“Our main goal is to help if you’ve maybe been incarcerated or are getting out of recovery,” she said. “People get referred to us and we can help them find employment, or we can get some training paid for if they want to go that route. But we also just help with everything. If we can’t help with it, we’ll refer them to somebody who can.”
Cumberlands Workforce partners a lot with other groups like the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), which had a table set up just next to Shell’s
At that table, Job Entry and Retention Support Specialist B.J. Wilkerson was telling people all about what EKCEP can do for them.
“I’m service oriented,” Wilkerson said. “I’m a natural born helper. Anytime I can help people who struggle to find a job to gain meaningful employment by removing those barriers, that’s the whole point and purpose.”
She said many of the people who want to work run into problems that EKCEP helps solve – things many people may take for granted, such as needing identification cards, needing dentures, getting them help with rent, car repairs or even helping them get a car.
“Until they get that first and second paycheck, some people don’t have anything,” she said. “So that’s where we come in. And you if change one person, you’re changing the family. You’re impacting them. It’s that ripple effect.”
Other partners on hand included counseling services like InTrust, in which Kristy Coulter explained, “We offer counseling services all over Kentucky.”
There were also potential employers at the event, such as trucking companies, manufacturers and AppHarvest representatives.
“AppHarvest is one of the largest fair chance employers in Kentucky, so we have partnered with Goodwill Industries to help bring meaningful jobs to individuals in recovery,” explained App Harvest’s Patrick Bryant.
Other organizations and entities at the event included SKYHope Recovery, Somerset Community College, Protea, the Isaiah House and Chilling and Grilling, which provided lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.