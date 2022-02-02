Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Veterans Affairs of Lexington are celebrating the third year of a partnership that helps veterans in need from all across the region get free clothing through Goodwill’s voucher program.
Representatives from the VA met Tuesday with Goodwill’s community outreach officials at their office in Burnside.
It marked the third year in which Goodwill gave the VA $30,000 worth of $10 vouchers to be distributed to veterans.
“Basically it’s just a strong partnership between the VA and Goodwill to help support veterans in need of services,” said Goodwill’s Community Engagement Manager Ben Haydon.
VA Voluntary Service Officer Patrick Sinclair said that while the vouchers were being given directly to the Lexington VA system, the vouchers can be used at Goodwill’s across Kentucky.
They can only be used within Kentucky, however. Sinclair said the vouchers would not be recognized outside of the state.
The vouchers will be distributed to social workers within the VA throughout the many clinics in the region – Somerset’s included.
Sinclair said that some of the vouchers go to their partner VA in Louisville, where they distribute them to social workers that cover the western part of the state.
“The way a veteran would connect with that is, they can come into the hospital and ask for a social worker. Then they can work through that social worker to get that voucher,” Sinclair said.
He added, “Instead of a veteran driving or catching a ride or thumbing their way up to the Lexington VA to get clothing or a need or some sort of service, our social workers can meet them right there in their community and work with them directly.”
Haydon said members of both organizations met in Somerset because it is one of the Goodwill locations that has a partnership with its local VA clinic. “We wanted to strengthen that partnership between their social workers and our career coaches,” Haydon said.
Sinclair added. “The biggest thing is, if we can’t do it – we are limited to what we can do within the VA system – we can work with these partnerships to take care of the veterans in the community.”
While the VA offers medical and mental health services to veterans, Goodwill offers community based programs like workforce development and career coaching.
