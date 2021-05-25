Ms. Donna Mae (Dean) Parmley age 69, of Monticello, died Monday. The funeral service will be Thursday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. at New's Monticello Funeral Home, 2381 E. Hwy. 90, Monticello, Kentucky. Visit from 5:30 till 9:00 at the Funeral Home. ONLINE CONDOLENCES AT www.news-monticello.com.