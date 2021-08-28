In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Finnish coalition forces assist evacuees for onward processing during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)