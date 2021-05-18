House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with reporters, joined by newly-elected House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Capitol Hill Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. Republicans voted Friday morning for Stefanik to be the new chair for the House Republican Conference, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for criticizing former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)