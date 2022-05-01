FILE - Kentucky Republican candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2019. The Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner announced Saturday night, April 30, 2022, that he will enter the 2023 governor's race, joining what's shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)