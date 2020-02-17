The brand new Somerset Gordmans will be hosting a Grand Opening at 9 a.m. March 3, with a ribbon cutting and a check presentation to one of Pulaski’s local schools.
The Somerset store is hosting one of 25 grand openings that are taking place at the same time around the state.
As part of the celebration, Gordmans will present a $1,000 donation to Southwestern High School.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said President and CEO of Stage Stores Michael Glazer. “We are proud to be part of so many Kentucky communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
Gordmans representatives say that the store will also offer giveaways and “fun surprises.” The first 100 guests in line will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Gordmans will be located in the Grand Central Place shopping center on South US 27, at the store that has until recently been a Goody’s.
Last year, parent company Stage announced that around 100 Goody’s nationwide would be converted to the Gordmans brand.
Gordmans offers “off-price” merchandise, with name-brand clothing and department store décor, gifts and accessories for less than traditional department stores, similar to T.J. Maxx or Burkes.
