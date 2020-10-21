Local young people are working together in the ever-continuing battle against cancer.
“Got Purple?” Is a community service initiative dedicated to raising funds to support the American Cancer Society (ACS) hosted by Pulaski County High School DECA, a student activity focused on things like business and marketing. The project managers, Caroline Oakes, Madalyn Dudley, and Erin Atwell, designed a series of fundraising events that involve all members of the community and a bit of fun.
“Over the past two years, we have raised over $2,000 for ACS,” said Dudley, a senior at PCHS. “We planned to host more events, but COVID unfortunately cancelled our touch football game and semi formal dance. Because of this, we are planning on hosting even more events this year in a safe manner, beginning with our drive-in showing of the crosstown game against Southwestern and Pulaski.”
That’s this Friday, at Southwestern. For those concerned about the coronavirus, the “drive-in movie” provides an alternative option for watching the big game. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church off of Ky. 39 for $10 a car. Concessions will also be available; people are asked to wear a mask when buying food. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
“The drive-in in particular was developed as a solution to the lack of attendance allowed at football games right now,” said Dudley. “My church was gracious enough to purchase the screen so that we can broadcast the game on Friday.
“Lake Cumberland Sports streams all the home games and they gave us special permission to broadcast this way,” she added. “It was definitely a group effort from the girls, our families, and our church families to make it happen. We just wanted to give the football lovers without a voucher or with a fear of the pandemic a safe opportunity to watch the game while also helping our cause.”
Dudley said the church’s parking lot is the perfect location, “as there is plenty of room for each family to spread out and enjoy the game.” The game will also be streamed on a transmitter provided by the church, so attendees can listen to the game through their car radios. First Christian generously allowed the students to use not only the parking lot but their big screen to show the game, broadcasted by Lake Cumberland Sports.
The project was developed by Rachel Blevins three years ago, after her father’s battle with cancer. She then passed it on to Dudley when she graduated. Atwell and Oakes, offered to help as partners, and they presented the project at the state-level DECA competition — they won first place in community service project last year in 2019.
It’s a personal project for all involved, as each of the girls has had some experience with cancer, whether it be a friend, family member, or someone near and dear to their hearts.
“It is these experiences that have led to the creation of this project and the effort that is continuously put into it,” said Dudley.
“When I took over the project, my aunt had just been diagnosed with a very rare form peritoneal cancer,” she added. “I watched her lose her hair, attend chemo, and honestly just be beside herself for several months, which as a niece is the most helpless feeling you can endure. So after she fought and won, the project was even more important to me and I wanted to make even more money (for the cause). Caroline and Erin have also been affected in more ways than I could describe, losing grandparents and other family members.”
The name of the project, “Got Purple?” is a play on words that represents the American Cancer Society and the purple ribbon that represents all cancer types, as well as the classic “Got Milk?” ad campaign.
Visit the project’s Instagram page at “pchsgotpurple.”
“Times are rough for everyone, but especially cancer patients,” said Dudley. “They need our funds, support, and prayers. So I encourage you to come out and have a fun, safe time watching the best game of the season!”
