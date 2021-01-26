Last fall, Somerset learned that it would be receiving the state’s most prestigious arts award.
On Tuesday, that took place.
One of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts was presented during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Kentucky Arts Council (which can be viewed on the Arts Council’s Facebook page at https://fb.watch/3f_Mcx1ogB/). But the actual, physical awarded object is already resting in place at Somerset City Hall, a.k.a. the Energy Center.
The City of Somerset Facebook page featured a picture of the award in its new home on Tuesday, with the following message:
“We dedicate this beautiful piece, created by Hopkinsville artist Willie Rascoe from reclaimed cherry wood, to every artist, musician, writer, poet, actor and creator who helps our community thrive through their talent. You deserve the credit for this accomplishment because you make Somerset’s story so beautiful and unique. We cherish the blood, sweat and tears you put into your work, and we are grateful for your willingness to share it through the city’s initiatives as we make Somerset a place for all generations.”
Specifically, the City of Somerset will receive the Government Award, acknowledging support of the arts through government action. Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd earlier sent a letter to the Kentucky Arts Council nominating the city and Mayor Alan Keck himself for efforts to revitalize downtown with art as a major part of that focus.
That includes a number of new murals around town, street festivals featuring both performers on the big stage and buskers on the sidewalk, and establishing a sister city arts exchange program, first with Louisville in 2019, which hopes to provide ambassadors for Somerset in other communities and give them more exposure outside Pulaski County.
A release by the city announcing the award put it thusly: “Every initiative the city undertakes is now viewed from the lens of how it embraces that influence to build community and enhance culture, Ikerd said, with the arts as an essential component. In addition to creating four new festivals downtown that all feature local food, music and art and have generated new and increased revenue for the city, murals telling stories of Somerset’s heritage and culture now dot the city’s downtown landscape. Retail shops and restaurants displaying and celebrating local art and entertainment have opened downtown. The city’s new indoor-outdoor market, the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market, offers a space for farmers, artists and craftspeople to promote and sell their products. And the city’s new health initiative, Healthy Somerset, embraces the arts as a way to promote a healthy lifestyle physically, mentally and spiritually.”
Presented annually, the Governor’s Awards in the Arts recognize individuals and organizations for their dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history with the citizens of the Commonwealth. Nominations are accepted in nine categories representing all areas of the arts, including business, community arts, education, government and media, among others. The City of Somerset will receive the Government Award.
Keck said his goal has been to have a “significant generational impact” within the community. During the video presentation of the awards, Chris Cathers, Kentucky Arts Council Executive Director noted that local businesses and organizations have embraced Keck’s vision for the community.
“As mayor of Somerset, I’m so thankful, humbled and honored to be given the Governor’s Award in the Arts,” said Keck in a message during the awards presentation. “I’d like to thank the governor, the Kentucky Arts Council, and the Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet. We’re so appreciative in Somerset to be recognized for the for the tremendous work that our local artists have done. Art brings people together. Art has been central to revitalizing our downtown. We understand it’s a big part of promoting the best in Kentucky.”
