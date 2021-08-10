Less than 24 hours before local public schools begin their first day back to class, Governor Andy Beshear made a major announcement: An executive order was signed Tuesday requiring masks to be worn at all public and private schools.
The order requires all individuals to cover their nose and mouth while indoors at all schools, including kindergarten through twelfth grades, pre-schools, Head Starts and child care centers.
That goes for everyone ages 2 and up. It applies to all students, staff, faculty and visitors in the building.
There are a list of exemptions, such as those who have medical reasons for not wearing a mask due to breathing issues, or someone who is communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing who needs to see faces to understand communications. Those actively engaged in exercise indoors or who are in a swimming pool do not need to wear masks at those times.
Beshear said the decision was made after several school districts across the state that have already started have been forced to close or halt classes due to COVID-19 outbreaks within those schools.
“We cannot keep our kids in school if we are unwilling to put on a mask,” Beshear said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
“… We are at the point where we cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated, and face this delta variant. ... I’m going to have the courage to do what I know is right to protect our children.”
The mandate is in response to the resurgence of COVID within Kentucky due to what is known as the delta variant. Beshear noted that 108 out of the state’s 120 counties are currently in the Red, meaning COVID cases are being reported as more than 25 per a population of 100,000.
“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen during COVID right now. This move is supported by medical organizations, local health department leaders, businesses and education leaders. It is also supported by the Kentucky Chamber, representing 3,800 member businesses across the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “This is a united front of saving lives, keeping our kids in school and keeping our economy and workforce going.”
Beshear’s press conference came just over an hour before Somerset Independent Schools and Pulaski County Schools held their monthly Board of Education meetings.
At Somerset’s meeting, the new information was not brought up during the meeting. After the meeting was adjourned, Lively was asked by a reporter what his response to the executive order was.
“If it’s a mandate, we have to follow a mandate,” he said. “There’s no flexibility with a mandate.”
He said the school will follow the mandate as required.
Lively said that the district was getting the information out by conducting a OneCall to all families beginning at 6:30 p.m., by putting out a notice on the district’s Facebook page and by sending out emails to all faculty and staff.
He pointed out that rules were already in place requiring student to wear a mask while riding a bus, so any students who turn up at school drop-off without masks will be given one as they come in.
“We already have masks at each school ready to go,” he said. “We’re prepared for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.