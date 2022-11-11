Amanda Balltrip knows very well the good that the Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) can do for talented Kentucky students. She’s an alum of the program herself.
Now, the trained opera singer and vocal instructor with Amanda Balltrip Voice Studio and the University of the Cumberlands is helping other young people get involved in what could be something life-changing for them in her role as a GSA Ambassador.
“As an Eastern Kentucky native and someone who’s been with GSA since 2001, I feel I have a very unique and hopeful perspective,” said Balltrip, who added, “You are supported! Whether you are a student, teacher, counselor, guardian, parent, or mentor, you have a resource in me and I want you to use it.”
“Artful Amanda,” as she’s known at GSA, serves not only as a GSA Ambassador, but is on the GSA faculty, serving as an instructor for the program’s Vocal Music discipline. She also teaches Applied Voice Lessons and Music Appreciation as an adjunct professor with the University of the Cumberlands, as well as with her own vocal studio.
Balltrip urged students and families with questions, or those who want to schedule an in-person or virtual GSA information session, to email her at balltripvoicestudio@gmail.com — the sooner, the better, given her robust schedule.
But they can also come find out more in person as well.
“For our community in Pulaski County, we have a GSA Information Session scheduled at the Pulaski County Library (304 South Main Street in Somerset) hosted by Watershed Arts Alliance,” said Balltrip. “The Info Session will be on December 12 from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (EST). Come learn, have fun, and be in community!”
The “GSA 101” presentation hosted by Balltrip at the Pulaski County Public Library is free and open to the public.
GSA is a tuition-free three-week residential summer program for the state’s most promising young artists. It’s eligible for students who are currently a sophomore or junior in high school. The program focuses on empowering students to unleash their creativity as means of bettering their communities, as well as carving out college and career pathways that lead to the most abundant version of each student’s future.
Students who complete the summer program are eligible for scholarships at nearly 30 colleges and universities, gain access to various alumni-focused initiatives, and typically retain life-long mentorships and friendships.
Admission to the program is competitive, and students must submit work samples via an application by January 8 in order to be considered.
Students can apply in up to two of nine core artform areas, including Architecture & Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music.
And, as Balltrip noted, there’s never been a better time to try to get involved with GSA from an accessibility standpoint.
“GSA has doubled its class size from 256 students to 512 thanks to funding from the Kentucky Department of Education,” said Balltrip. “This may not always be the case, so if you’re a high school sophomore or junior and you are creative in any way, now is the time! This is a great moment to go for it and explore that creativity.”
The program has staff standing by to support applicants via informational webinars and one-on-one communication via phone and email.
“GSA has nine different disciplines, so it’s likely you can find a specified interest somewhere,” she said. “You do not have to have private lesson or a lot of experience. You do have to be open and hard working, which I find most of our kids from the 5th Congressional District are! So, go for it.”
A schedule of informational webinars and links to register, along with important dates and portal for requesting an information session, can be found at https://www.kentuckyperformingarts.org/education/governors-school-for-the-arts/gsa-2023-application-timeline-webinars. Also, those interested in posters and brochures to distribute regarding GSA can request them at gsainfo@kentuckyperform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.