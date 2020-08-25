A youngster was honored at Somerset City Council Monday evening for her work in decorating the graves of children who are buried in Somerset Cemetery.
Gracie Honeycutt was awarded a special Light of Somerset plaque to commemorate her contribution to the community. It was handed to her by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, who thanked her on behalf of the council.
Gracie told the council, “I just feel that I do this because I want them to be remembered, even though they were so young and not many people know them. I don’t want them to be forgotten.”
Cemetery caretaker Tricia Neal explained Gracie’s work to the council, saying Gracie got the idea as a 5-year-old, when she saw the grave of 10-month-old Virginia Abbott.
She asked her mom for flowers to put on Virginia’s grave, and every year after that she made sure that Virginia’s grave was decorated.
This year she chose a whole section of the cemetery to decorate, finding the graves of the babies and children in that section all on her own, Neal said.
“She’s decided this year that she wants to take it even further,” Neal said. Along with flowers on Memorial Day, she wants to add pinwheels on children’s graves in October, Virginia’s birthday.
Neal said Gracie started a GoFundMe account all on her own.
Gracie’s mother, Tennille Honeycutt, said that Gracie already raised the amount needed for this year, and she is now looking at putting the rest of the money raised towards materials for next year.
The council agreed to help out by giving $250 to Gracie’s cause.
In other business:
- The council heard the first reading of a zoning change for 502 Sagasser Street. If approved, the property would change from a Residential-2 (R-2) zone to a Business-2 (B-2). A second reading and vote will be held at a later date.
- Councilor Jim Mitchell mentioned that he had been told that all local U.S. Mail carriers are now being sent to the Post Office behind Walmart, rather than picking up mail at the downtown office. Mitchell noted that the road leading into the Post Office has not been marked in a long time, and Mitchell asked who would be responsible for painting stripes on it to prevent confusion and aid traffic flow. Mayor Keck said he would look into it.
- Councilor Brian Dalton mentioned that Pastor French Harmon from First Baptist Church would conduct his last service in September, and asked council if it would be possible to recognize him for his service to the community. Mayor Keck agreed saying that it should be not only for his work through the church but also for his civic service and for his work as a coach. Keck said he would work with Harmon to schedule a time for him to appear before council.
