After dealing with what seems like a week’s worth of rainy days, what better way to celebrate the sunshine than to take a walk – and read a book along the way.
This Saturday will be the Grand Opening of the Somerset Wood Products’ Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail at Cole Park in Burnside.
The event begins with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., and the first 100 children who show up will get a goodie bag.
The star of the show is the children’s book “The Sock Monster,” written and illustrated by local author Barbara Appleby.
Appleby should be on hand at the trail’s opening, according to Jessica Carlton, one of the trail’s organizers and member of the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland class.
The trail will be similar to the one unveiled in July at Eubank Park. Eighteen plaques are dotted along a trail. The beginning is marked by an archway, showing readers where to find the first pages of the book.
Each plaque holds one or two pages of the story. By the end of the trail, the children have not only read a book, but they have also participated in several activities that go along with what is happening in the story. For example, in “The Sock Monster,” on activity asks the children to “stomp like a monster” to the next page.
The trail is located on an easy-to-navigate section of Cole Park, and it is on a paved path, so it’s not only easy for youngsters to walk the trail, it is wheel-chair accessible and easy for parents who are pushing strollers, Carlton said.
Also, the very first page has a QR code that when scanned will go to a file that will read out the story as a family walks down the trail. That way, anyone who is sight-impaired is able to follow along with the story, too.
Leadership Lake Cumberland participant Jessica Phillips is the voice behind the audiobook version, Carlton said. “She has that perfect elementary teacher voice.”
Saturday’s Grand Opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature plenty of activities for kids. That includes inflatables, arts and crafts, and Forcht Bank’s ice cream truck.
Representatives from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be on hand to help sign up kids who have not yet become a part of the program – one that sends one free book each month to children ages birth to 5 years old, no matter the family’s income.
The Pulaski County Public Library will also have representatives there, ready to sign people up for their very first library card, Carlton said.
The books chosen for the story book trails so far have come from local authors. Carlton said that the Readers to Leaders program recently received permission from the Imagination Library to choose books off of a list they provide, so future books will be coming from them.
Cole Park’s trail is the second one to open, and Carlton said plans are already in place to open the third at Firebrook Park off of Ferry Road.
A groundbreaking for Firebrook has been scheduled for October 22, Carlton said.
As for Cole Park, Carlton gave kudos to workers from Pulaski County government who helped install the plaques, as well as everyone who helped bring the trail to life.
“We want to thank Burnside City Council for their support and Mayor [Robert] Lawson for allowing us to have this addition to their park,” she said.
