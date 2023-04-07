In the morning hours of Friday, a house on Grande Avenue caught fire. Somerset Fire Department responded and was on scene for nearly four hours.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m., and the fire was well under control by around 7 a.m.
According to Somerset Fire Department Chief Benjie Howard two other fire departments had to come in to help Somerset with battling the blaze. Science Hill, Parker’s Mill, and Ferguson Fire departments were also on scene to provide assistance.
Before first responders left the scene, they worked to prevent the house from rekindling and have “a few more things taken care of,” said Chief Howard.
The fire’s cause is still under investigation, and it’s not clear how much of the house’s remains are salvageable, but Howard was not confident there would be much left.
“When you have heavy fires coming from the first and second floor, most of the time there’s usually a total loss,” said Howard. “The biggest thing [to understand] is we’re not engineers. A lot of the time when we look at a fire, we look at it from the standpoint of percentages. How much fire did we have in percentages? From the way [the company officer] described it, we had heavy fires coming in from the first and second floor, so that tells me there was at least 80 to 90% damage on the first and second floor.”
To prevent fires, Howard encourages people to have smoke detectors, ensure they have a carbon dioxide detector if your house is reliant on gas, and hire an electrician rather than try to do home repairs/modifications.
Howard says in many fires, he sees modifications to the house’s electricity that are not performed with the expertise that a trained electrician can provide which will result in arching and shorts in the wiring.
“A lot of the times they’ll add circuits to something, and that can cause overheating,” said Howard. “They’re just not electricians, so I encourage people to hire a certified electrician to do things for them.”
In his interview with the Commonwealth Journal, Chief Howard addressed rumors circulated on Facebook that the recent uptick in fires has been caused by arson.
“As a matter of fact, I sent out a statement to all the council members saying that there is no connection whatsoever in any of these fires,” said Howard. “This is just a circumstance, that’s all it is. It’s just happening.”
Howard says he’s not sure why fires have been so numerous and that it’s the worst it’s been in years. He says fire departments will continue to investigate causes and will adapt to the circumstances as they arise.
