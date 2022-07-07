Great people helping other people in Somerset

Being a part of the local sports world for the past 17 years, my focus was totally fixated between the boundaries of the playing fields I frequented on a daily basis.
With just a few days under my belt in my new position as the Commonwealth Journal News Editor, I was overwhelmed by the numerous programs and the caring people whose main mission was to help others.
In just the span of just one day, I crossed paths with four local citizens - representing four different programs - who were doing amazing things to help others.
On Tuesday, I attended the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. As I navigated the large banquet room at the Center for Rural Development, I started talking to various people. In a short span of less than two hours, I talked to Gordon Turner of Somerset Sober Living, Susan Wilson of The 5:16 Clinic, Virginia Dial of Connect Community Village, and Crystal Cox of the United Way of South Central Kentucky.
All four of these individuals had great visions and action plans as to how their programs would benefit citizens in our local community and surrounding areas.
Somerset Sober Living has been in our local area for nearly three years with an emphasis on helping individuals battle alcohol addiction. With two houses, Somerset Sober Living gives specialized attention to a manageable number of residents.
And while Connect Community Village is only in the planning stages, it looks to be an unique program that will provide safe housing to people in the transitional stages of their lives.
The 5:16 Clinic is a weekly service providing free healthcare and dental care to individuals who are either uninsured or under insured. Amazingly, many local physicians and dentists volunteer their professional services each week to help out others for this great cause.
Obviously, the United Way of South Central Kentucky has been helping a multitude of people in many different ways for many years. On Tuesday, July 12, our local United Way will conduct a Community Conversation about Homelessness and Affordable Housing.
Granted these four programs are just a drop in the bucket of the many other programs and giving people in our local community. However, it was amazing to me I crossed paths with four of them in just a short period of 120 minutes on my new job.
I can't wait to learn about the many other great organizations and people doing great things in our local area.
