Every spring in recent years, the Kentucky Green Living Fair has been one of the most popular events in Somerset.
In 2020, it was one of the first to fall to COVID-19 concerns, getting cancelled about a month before it was set to be held once again at The Center for Rural Development.
So what about 2021? Now that numerous events have adjusted to a different way of doing things in consideration of virus restrictions, might the Green Living Fair sprout once more?
Not yet.
"We are postponing until 2022," said organizer Jamie Fitzwater. "While it is feasible (that) we could have successfully done the event this year, we have to begin planning so far in advance that it was too risky to take that chance with the constantly-changing state of things due to COVID."
Fitzwater — who operates the Market on Main store with husband John — first started the Kentucky Green Living Fair in 2013, an expo featuring all sorts of businesses and service providers along with informational sessions, live music, food and more which grew every year like a well-watered plant. The mission was one of sustainability and environmental consideration in all sorts of areas of life, letting people know that they could make a difference even by taking small, simple steps to do something different.
At the 2019 event, around 1,200 people attended at The Center for Rural Development, along with about 70 vendors and exhibitors. But in March of 2020, with COVID concerns already beginning to appear as a threat to public events, Fitzwater made the difficult decision to call things off.
Of course, it's difficult to predict the future, and as Fitzwater put it, "We never would have dreamed we would still be dealing with COVID a year after our last cancelation." But with the virus still a concern for many and restrictions still in place, it made it difficult to plan ahead as is needed for so large an event.
"(We) typically start looking to next year as soon as one year is done," said Fitzwater. "Booking speakers, music, etc., often takes places months in advance and some of our ad buys have to be procured 4-6 months out."
Fitzwater is hopeful that the enthusiasm for the Green Living Fair will be there once again the next time its able to be held.
"It's definitely disappointing to both our attendees and also our vendors," she said. "... I am not sure what the future will look like for events like the fair after COVID, but I think no matter what changes might take place ... folks will just be so excited to get out and be a part of our special little community again."
