There aren't many places on earth where you can find electric cars and alpacas under the same roof. But you could this past Saturday at The Center for Rural Development.
Returning for the first time since 2019, as COVID concerns put the kibosh on the event for the last three years, the Kentucky Green Living Fair brought almost 80 vendors and exhibitors together at The Center to help promote sustainable living in the 21st century and making a better environment in which to live.
"We (had) a great crowd; I think people are excited to see us back," said organizer Jamie Fitzwater. "People said there was a really good energy and a lot to learn."
Small businesses, non-profits, and others from all over the region regularly come to the Kentucky Green Living Fair. Those who attend can learn helpful hints on living in a more environmentally friendly way with workshops going on throughout the day, or simply do some shopping, picking up Kentucky Proud food items or unique textiles.
Fitzwater said about 950 people came through the doors throughout the day. Even better, she said about $12,000 was raised to support the Red Oaks Forest School, a non-profit organization that works throughout the state to help youth get out into nature and develop a love of the great outdoors.
"We're super excited about that," said Fitzwater, "getting more Kentucky kids out into nature."
Among those at the Green Living Fair this year were 80 Acres Farms out of Hamilton Ohio. Louie Nash, Market Manager for 80 Acres Farms, explained that they are an indoor vertical farm, and are expanding into Florence, Ky., soon, giving them a presence in the Bluegrass State.
"Everything is grown pesticide-free, super-local, hits the store within 48 hours of being harvested so it's fresh, super-clean, and lasts longer," said Nash. "It's better for the consumer, and better for everyone involved. ...It doesn't go bad after two or three days. It's got about a week-and-a-half on our shelf life after you take it home, and it can last many days past the 'best buy' date."
The business uses hydroponic growing techniques, utilizing water rather than soil.
"We're stacking fields on top of each other inside an environment where we control every aspect of it, from the humidity to the temperature to how much water, how much nutrients the plants are getting, and getting each exact plant what they need to grow," said Nash.
"We love seeing all the different vendors here today," he added. "We love to support Kentucky and be here as a whole."
Another exhibitor to create some buzz was the Lake Cumberland Beekeepers Association, which had an informational display up to share helpful knowledge about one of nature's most crucial creatures.
"We meet every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the (Pulaski County) Extension Office," said Dakota Baird of the Beekeepers Association. "We talk about events to make the community more aware of beekeeping and to help preserve the bees, and we talk about ways of helping other beekeepers learn how to keep bees, and we talk about the processes that other people have gone through to learn what works for them, what doesn't, and just share ideas."
Baird noted that beekeeping is important for the role that bees have in growing crops. "They pollinate our plants; a lot of your vegetables and fruits, (bees pollinate) to help them grow and become better. ... It's more about helping to keep the bees around to better the environment."
There has been a lot of talk over the years about a crisis situation of bees disappearing, and what that could mean for agriculture and the environment, but Baird observed that it may be more complicated than that.
"There's the idea that bees are going extinct ... Bees don't live long enough to be going extinct," he said. "During the summer, a bee's lifespan, if I'm not mistaken, is like two-to-three weeks as it is. They actually fly their wings off until they can't (fly) any more. During the winter, they'll live about four-to-six months because they don't do nearly as much flying; they stay in the hive and just try to make it through the winter. Most of what they call 'going extinct' is just that the amount of hives are slowly dying out, and that's because of mites, beetles, and other diseases that will kill out the bees."
Fitzwater said that the date is already saved for next year's Kentucky Green Living Fair — April 6.
"We hope everybody will join us again next year," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.