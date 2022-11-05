If Chevy Chase had wanted the Griswold family’s Christmas lighting to work properly in the 1989 hit “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” he should have called Griswold Holiday Lighting in Pulaski County.
Aaron Vines created Griswold Holiday Lighting — named after the fictional family — to help improve the electric decorations of homes across the area. And on Tuesday, he got to do the same for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce building on East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset.
As they often do for recently-established businesses, the Chamber hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting this past Tuesday for Griswold Holiday Lighting as part of the occasion, right there at the Chamber HQ.
But it wasn’t your typical ribbon cutting, as it was also an occasion to turn on the new Christmas lights adorning the building, mixed in with festive holiday greenery.
“After joining the Chamber in August, I believe, (Chamber Executive Director Bobby) Clue came and asked if we would do the building here,” said Vines. “So we got together, worked on a design, and put it all together. I’m happy to be down here, I love the community, and love being asked to do it.”
Vines started Griswold Holiday Lighting three years ago, having always had a joy for festive Christmas decor.
“It fills you with the spirit,” said Vines. “It reminds you of growing up. ... In a way, it’s classic, and also, it reminds you that Christmas is about the birth of Christ.”
Vines works with clients to design unique holiday lighting for their homes. The Griswold team will install the lights and maintain them throughout the season. Afterward, they remove and store the lights — all included in one set price.
When customers light their homes through Griswold, they are paying for “best commercial grade materials you can buy,” according to Vines. Their LED lights allow for individual bulbs to be replaced when necessary and wrap trees and bushes without creating fire hazards.
Clue was happy to be able to work with Griswold Holiday Lighting in this special way to kick-off the holiday season for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
“I think the mission of the Chamber is to support our small business community in every capacity, and I think that this is one of the really fun things that we get to do,” said Clue. “We don’t do a lot of 6 p.m. ribbon cuttings, but when you’re lighting up the Chamber building, and you’re working with a lighting company like this, we’re making an exception to the rule.”
Clue called the company “top notch,” and noted how their work would make the building look even more attractive during the upcoming December 3 Community Christmas Parade — and can show off Griswold’s work to a bigger audience that way.
“These guys are bringing a big-town feel to Somerset with this concept and I’m really excited,” he added. “... We are always looking for ways to incorporate the Chamber into downtown. I believe that this is another way, just like we’ve done with numerous other holidays, for us to show our support for downtown Somerset and to be something that people can look at and they can take pride in. You can know that if you’re a member of the Chamber, we’re not only spending your membership dollars correctly, and we’re doing it on things to really represent you in a positive way.
