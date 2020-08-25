The proposed gas-to-liquid (GTL) plant to be built on the former Crane Company property south of Somerset is still under discussion despite not meeting announced plant construction and production schedules.
Asked about Extiel-Advantage Somerset’s prospects, Chris Girdler, president and CEO of SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority), responded:
"At this time, we are still having continuous and productive dialogue with the company. Things have slowed some due to COVID and market uncertainties, but Extiel remains positive and is still in their process of moving the project forward. We greatly appreciate the company's interest in our community and we should have more updates in the future."
In the original deal, announced publicly, Somerset would invest $2,270,000 extending utilities to the plant site and providing office space and training support. Pulaski County is credited with a $345,000 contribution of the plant site, and the state would provide $15,960,000 in tax incentives over 20 years. However, there have been continuous negotiations since Alan Keck succeeded Eddie Girdler as mayor and none of the talks has been made public.
The proposed plant would be a down-sized version of a large-scale GTL plant design and would produce 250 barrels per day of ultra-clean synthetic fuel products, waxes and industrial hydrogen.
The GTL plant requires pipeline quality natural gas to make the following products:
• FDA approved Paraffin Wax used by many industries.
• Group 3 base oil.
• Environmentally friendly solvents HDS and LDS which increase fuel efficiency and help minimize wear on an engine.
• Hydrogen, 99 percent pure. A GTL press release says three local businesses are committed to expand once hydrogen is available.
Greg Carr, managing director of Houston-based GPG LLC, parent company of Extiel-Advantage Somerset, said earlier it would be necessary to raise $110 million before the Somerset plant is a reality. He has expressed optimism the funds can be raised.
Carr did not immediately return a telephone call asking for an update on the plant’s progress.
