Lately, it’s been a good time to sell a gun.
If you can get them in stock, that is.
One trend popping up nationally is headlines of increased gun sales, particularly leading up to the election — the hot-button race being, of course, for President of the United States. That’s a position many look to as a game changer in terms of national direction, and that plays a role in how they buy their guns. On November 3, Election Day, CBS News reported that firearm sales had hit a yearly high, breaking the mark set during the year of the last presidential election — 2016.
Earlier in the year, Joe Neikirk, proprietor of Paul’s Discount, one of Pulaski County’s longest-standing gun-sellers, told the Commonwealth Journal that the trend had been high because of national unease and uncertainty, and predicted that politics could continue to influence sales — a Democratic takeover of the Senate or Presidency from the Republicans would likely keep sales high.
Of course, many media outlets have already called the presidential race for Democrat Joe Biden, and the Senate is currently deadlocked pending the outcome of a couple of Georgia races, so it remains to be seen if that prediction comes to pass. Still, Neikirk notes that sales have not cooled off throughout the year and a week after the election, they’re holding steady at what they’ve been like all year.
“Demand for the firearms are just as strong as they were before the election,” said Neikirk. “People are scared and they want protection.
“Before, there were a lot of demonstrations and protests, and stuff got out of hand,” he added. “Maybe it won’t now.”
When asked if there may be some concern that a new administration would make it more difficult to purchase guns, Neikirk simply responded, “I’ve got confidence in our government We’ve got three legs the government stands on — the judicial, the executive, and the legislative — and the people who would want to curtail or even take away Second Amendment rights, or even First Amendment rights, I don’t believe they’ll be able to.”
Right now, the real problem isn’t legislation, but simple supply-and-demand. With the record sales all year, stores aren’t getting the shipments of product in that they need to satisfy all the potential gun-and-ammo-buying customers.
“We can’t get any to sell. The warehouse is depleted,” said John Wilson, owner of Kentucky Pawn in Somerset. “... Business has been good, but it could have been great if you could find something to sell. It’s like an ice cream store with no ice cream.”
The biggest reasons for the backlog wasn’t so much political but scientific: Specifically, the informal law of (economic) thermodynamics that states that when money sits in a pocket for too long, it starts to burn a hole in said pocket.
“When tax time came, everybody bought all the inventory,” said Wilson, referring to refund checks many citizens get when filing income taxes. This is nothing new; indeed, it’s practically an annual rite in the gun business to see refund money traded for new weapons. That’s “what warehouses stock up for,” he said.
But then came that $1,200 stimulus check in the wake of the coronavirus, and while some people used that money for the necessities of living, others took it straight to their local firearms dealer — a lot of people, as it turned out. Except the supply chain hadn’t quite reset from tax time, however.
“When there was nothing to buy, everyone started hoarding,” said Wilson. “When the election came, there was nothing to buy — it was a bad scenario.”
Soon will come the start of a new year, and with it more tax refunds — and potentially another COVID-19 stimulus check. That means it might be next summer before the gun supply gets back to something resembling normal, said Wilson.
“When the government gives everybody free money, they spend it,” said Wilson. “That’s why, if you go to look for a freezer, you can’t find a freezer. Building projects can’t find supplies to build with. It’s that way with everything. It’s going to take a while for everything to get back to normal.”
Kristy Hall at Hall’s Pawn echoed the idea that the supply she’s able to get is abnormally low. “The manufacturers can’t produce it fast enough,” she said. “We get tons of calls. I just can’t get it.”
It’s hard to get the store’s showcases stocked up — some people come in and say it looks like they have plenty of guns available but that’s through a bit of design magic on the store’s part.
“My long gun selection is probably half the size it was,” she said, “but it looks like we have a lot.”
Interestingly, gun buyers are being choosy. While home protection guns are still the key seller, Hall said she has an AR — in gun lingo, that means “ArmaLite Rifle” — that’s a “pretty good price but people don’t want it because it’s not traditional.” Smith & Wessons are a best-seller and at not a bad price, but the store has had a hard time getting those in.
“Hunting rifles have been up, but pistol sales have not been as good,” said Hall. “People want the cheaper stuff. Anything $450 and over, they’re not wanting that.”
Neikirk said that firearm sales to women have been trending up — about 50 percent of guns being sold are to women. “That makes sense, because they’re 50 percent of the population,” he said.
He noted that his store has had to limit ammo to one box per day per customer, just so everyone has a chance to get it.
“We’ve got orders in the pipeline, but the lead time is a little longer,” said Neikirk. He said he’s been told by his store’s buying group that ammunition “should start clearing up by the second quarter of next year,” such as April or May.
“People keep hoarding it and squirreling it away,” he said. “You need some, but you don’t need to have 40,000 rounds.”
But while firearms are clearly subject to this same market forces that guide sales of any other product, the tie-back to what goes on in the headlines is inescapable — though, notes Neikirk, that’s no different from anything else either.
“People in their every day life want stability. A change in administration affects not just the availability of firearms, but it affects the way people buy other things,” said Neikirk. “Like, would you buy a house now? Or a car, or whatever? Do you think interest rates will go up?”
Added Hall, “I think it’s the uncertainty in the world. I talked to a lady at our call center, and she said Election day, they were covered up. I sold a couple that day, but in some states, it was breaking record numbers (around the time of the election) — not so much in our area.”
