A model of the former Capital Gazette newspaper office is displayed Friday, July 9, 2021 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis, Md. Survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at the newspaper used the model to show jurors where they were in the newsroom at the time of the attack during testimony in a trial to determine whether Jarrod Ramos he is criminally responsible for killing five at the newspaper. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)