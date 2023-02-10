Friday was a much calmer day than the blustery Thursday Pulaski County saw, where trees and limbs came down – as did a few power poles.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, an early-morning weather event saw strong winds whip through, causing powerful gusts up until 9 p.m.
At one point – around 2 p.m. – gusts were recorded as high as 58 mph, while sustained winds were around 40 mph.
That, plus the saturated ground from recent rains, caused damage to many trees around the county, according to Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb.
“Basically, where we had all this rain, it saturated the ground. That loosened those tree roots up,” Halcomb said. “And all the trees that are dying or died last fall are probably even more brittle than they are usually.”
Those trees and limbs were hitting the ground left and right, Halcomb noted. And sometimes, they were hitting powerlines that happened to be in their way.
Morghan Blevins, the communications specialist for South Kentucky RECC, said that throughout the electric co-op’s coverage area there were 15 broken poles.
“At our peak, we had about 6,800 members without power across our system. Pulaski County was hit the hardest with more than 3,500 out. Most of the outages were due to fallen tree limbs and broken poles,” Blevins said.
All power had been restored by Friday, Blevins said.
Pulaski’s various volunteer fire departments were kept busy as well, dealing with several grass fires that broke out, mostly due to downed power lines.
The good news is that Halcomb said that very few of those fires were due to people intentionally burning outdoors.
County officials were aware that the high winds might be a problem for the day and issued a burn ban in the morning.
“The reason we put out the burn ban was because we were anticipating if any people got out and started burning, we’d be in trouble,” Halcomb said. “But even we weren’t counting on the power poles and stuff breaking.”
And even with the previous rains seen in the county, the ground dried out quickly from the winds.
“It gives you a false sense of security, because we had all that rain. But basically the wind dries the ground and grass out, and right now it’s really vulnerable to [fire] spreading fast.”
