As last week came to a close, many were shocked and saddened to learn of the death of the chairman for Somerset Independent Schools Board of Education.
Dr. Michael Hail, 53, passed away on Thursday at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
A professor of Government at Morehead State University, Dr. Hail was dedicated to education and served on the local school board since 2014.
“Dr. Michael Hail loved Somerset Schools and exemplified the true meaning of a Briar Jumper,” Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively stated. “As a Board Member, he worked tirelessly to advance the district in every facet for the betterment of all students. He will be dearly missed throughout the school system and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”
In addition to his academic interests, Dr. Hail also served the community as a board member for the Somerset Pulaski County Development Foundation — also called the Industrial Foundation. He was chairing that board as it was transitioning to the new economic organization known as SPEDA. Chris Girdler, SPEDA’s President and CEO, remembered Hail as a friend to many.
“It is a very sad day to learn of Dr. Hail’s passing,” Girdler said. “Michael was a friend to many and I was always grateful to call him my friend as well. He worked tirelessly to advocate for excellence in education, community service, and he would do anything to help thy neighbor. He leaves a great legacy and my prayers are with his family.”
In addition to working together on the Industrial Foundation, Hail and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley went to school together.
“Dr. Hail was a long-time cherished friend,” Judge Kelley said. “I’ve known him since middle school, and was always amazed at this accomplishments. He was a visionary thinker, and cared deeply for the betterment of our county and region. His talent and ambition will be sorely missed. My prayers go out to his family in this most difficult of times.”
Other past civic involvement included Kiwanis Club of Somerset, Somerset-Pulaski County Historical Society, chambers of commerce in both Somerset and Morehead, Center for Rural Development Higher Education Consortia and Homeland Security Summit and Consortia.
“Dr. Michael Hail was the epitome of a community leader and statesman,” Mayor Alan Keck said. “He loved his home city of Somerset unlike anyone I’d ever met. He cherished our history, was committed to our present, and with his work in Somerset schools and higher education, Dr. Hail was always looking to build our future!
“I’ll miss his encouragement, wisdom, and advice dearly. My deepest sympathies and prayers are extended to Charlotte and their children. This loss is tragic for Somerset and especially so for them.”
