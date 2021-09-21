Robins Exile, of Haiti, eats at a Haitian restaurant, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. Exile arrived to Tijuana a day earlier after changing his plans to head to the Texas border where thousands of Haitians have converged in recent days and now face deportation. He said messages on WhatsApp and Facebook from fellow Haitian migrants and their videos on YouTube warned him to steer clear of Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, across from Del Rio, Texas, and said it no longer is the easy place to cross into the U.S. that it was just a few weeks ago. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)