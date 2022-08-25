U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers of Kentucky came on stage Tuesday for the 18th Annual Leadership Award Dinner to honor the team of healthcare workers at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
“We’re here tonight to celebrate our incredibly brave healthcare workers who worked on the front lines of another disaster—the COVID pandemic,” Rogers stated. “These workers are doing great work,” said Rogers in a speech he delivered that night.”
The event itself was hosted by the local Boy Scouts of America Troops, who annually host the event and serve the meal, as well as bus tables to those in attendance.
Rogers praised the Scouts in his speech and referred to them as future leaders.
“Scouting is of great use to Pulaski County,” said Rogers,
He listed the accomplishments of the boy scouts including “placing American Flags on heroes’ graves at Mill Springs Battlefield. He also included them taking part in the Pride Spring Clean-up at Cumberland Falls, and grilling food for the Kentucky Blood Center.”
Rogers primarily touched on the Scouts’ work to assist the people of Eastern Kentucky, who are still facing massive hardship.
In reference to crisis Rogers stated, “I spent a lot of time there helping brave people face a terrible, terrible tragedy. Many of these people don’t even have a driver’s license—much less a place to sleep.”
“But we have hope because of individuals like you who step up,” Rogers added. “We are resilient people.”
Rogers then shifted his focus back to the healthcare workers who he was honoring that night.
“Over the past two years, our nurses, doctors, hospital leaders, and first responders have faced some difficult dangers working,” Rogers said. “Lake Cumberland Regional Healthcare not only works diligently to provide healthcare, but to protect its workers from this highly contagious and deadly virus.”
Rogers continued, “The COVID pandemic took a toll on healthcare staff across the country. In fact nationwide, 1 in 5 healthcare workers quit their job citing exhaustion and burnout. For those who pushed through the difficult days and continued to stand in the gap to provide healthcare when we needed the most, we admire you tonight with the Hal Rogers Leadership Award.”
Rogers ended his speech with a presentation of a trophy which was accepted on their behalf by the CEO of LCRH Robert Parker.
Parker lauded the commitment of the healthcare workers and also thanked the Boy Scouts. Primarily, he thanked Rogers whom he felt had greatly contributed to the local hospital’s success.
“Rogers has always been there for our hospital,” said CEO Parker. “He has met with us multiple times, he’s touched base with us, he’s given us support.”
Following the event, Rogers talked about his appreciation for the Boy Scouts and reiterated how important he feels they are.
“I try to come to all the annual dinners,” Rogers said. “I was the first honoree. I helped start the annual banquet. Scouting is important for young people, especially in this day and age, so I want to do all I can to support Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. They’ve persevered through the pandemic and the epidemic of drugs. These young people are on their way to greater things.”
Scoutmaster of Troop 79, Dr. David Mullins closed the event and felt events like this contribute to the Scout’s goal: leadership development and character development.
“We’ve done this for many, many years. In my long leadership in scouts, I’ve been to most of these, and many of these boys have been here year after year. The thing about Scouts is our major theme is it’s a scout-led organization, so I try to take a step back and try to not tell these boys what to do so much,” said Mullins. “I rely on these boys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.