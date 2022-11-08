The same year Somerset's Hal Rogers was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives was the year audiences first heard Darth Vader tell Luke Skywalker, "I am your father."
The same year the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team beat the Soviets in the "Miracle on Ice." The same year as the first recorded use of the word "yuppie," and the same year that John Lennon was killed.
Now, in 2022, Rogers — who will turn 85 at the end of December — is still going. And still winning.
Rogers won his 22nd term in the House on Tuesday night, overwhelming Democratic challenger and Louisville native Conor Halbleib.
It only extends Rogers' status of Dean of the House — that is, the chamber's longest-serving member — a title he gained this past March upon the passing of Rep. Don Young of Alaska.
"It's been an amazing run," said Rogers. "I never dreamt at the outset that I'd wind up being the most senior member of the U.S. House. That's a surprise. But the people of Pulaski County and the whole region have been so supportive.
"We've worked closely with the people from every county (in the Fifth Congressional District that Rogers serves, in eastern Kentucky) to bring fresh water to people's homes, to try to improve highways (and) roads, all the while on the national level supporting a strong national defense and fighting government control of industries like coal," he added.
But while other Somerset candidates on the ballot move forward to address local issues, Rogers prepares to deal with a bigger picture: the health of the nation.
With the U.S. House of Representatives projected to change hands (final results not available as of presstime), as Rogers' Republican Party assumes control of the chamber, there will be a new Speaker of the House, replacing Democrat Nancy Pelosi — most likely California's Kevin McCarthy. And Rogers' primary duty as Dean of the House will be to swear in the new speaker — and the next era of Washington politics, as Democrats would no longer control both chambers and the White House. A "refreshing idea," Rogers called it.
"I think the results may be even more so (in favor of Republicans) than we think," said Rogers earlier in the day Tuesday, while going to vote at, appropriately, the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center in Somerset. "There's a real revolt going on in the country. People are crazy worried about crime, inflation, gasoline prices, the border out of control with millions streaming across without challenge, and so forth. So I think there's a hidden vote this year."
Another issue for Rogers' fellow Republican voters has been election integrity, with concerns stemming largely from controversy in 2020. Rogers said he thinks voters will be able to feel confident in the results of the election this year, but noted that visible change on the national level regarding the problems that concern his constituents may take some time.
"There's always going to be a few cheaters here and there, but I think the balloting is going to be secure," he said.
Added Rogers, "We can start on (making changes) immediately. It's going to take a while, regardless of who does it, to get prices back to an ordinary (level). A lot of that is to be done by the (Federal Reserve), which is not an elected office, so hopefully the Fed will regulate the money supply to eat into inflation."
