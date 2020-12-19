As SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) wraps up its second year, two members’ terms are expiring — leaving Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley to nominate one new member each.
Keck is expected to announce his appointment next month to replace Cody Gibson, who is stepping away to spend more time with his family.
Earlier this month, Pulaski County Fiscal Court approved Judge Kelley’s recommendation to replace Ron Pfaff, who has moved out of county, with Tina Hamm.
“Tina will be a great asset to SPEDA,” Kelley said. “She has a great knowledge of our area, she has owned and operated a business here for years, and she has a great vision and desire to see Pulaski County prosper. Her education, experience, and passion make her ideal for this position.”
Hamm is the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) for Phoenix Preferred Care, which has provided behavioral health services to Pulaski County’s children for more than 20 years. Herself a nationally certified counselor with Phoenix, Hamm teaches clinicians and consults across the commonwealth in addition to overseeing more than 40 employees who provide services to nearly 1,100 children at home or school, in the community, and via telehealth each year.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to serve as a SPEDA board member,” Hamm said. “I hope to bring a unique perspective to the existing board as a behavioral health provider and a business co-owner for the past 20-plus years. The healthcare sector in our community is a multifaceted economic driver that continues to evolve, particularly during this trying year.”
Hamm’s community service includes being an active member of the Somerset-Pulaski Rotary Morning Club, of which she is past president. She has her master’s degree from Western Kentucky University and a bachelor of science degree from Eastern Kentucky University.
Hamm and her husband, Mark, are both lifelong residents of Pulaski County. Their two daughters, Zoey and Lily, are both currently in college. Through their non-profit organization, Phoenix Wellness, the Hamms have helped launch racing events such as the Mud, Mayhem & Fun Lake Cumberland 5K Obstacle Challenge which attracts participants not only locally but outside the community — a major priority for SPEDA.
“Certainly I believe the races we conduct via our non-profit Phoenix Wellness have contributed to growth in tourism in our Lake Cumberland area and have helped spotlight the natural beauty of Pulaski Park and all that it has to offer to citizens of Pulaski County,” Hamm said. “I hope that as a board member I am able to continue to facilitate the collaboration between city and county government to develop economic and tourist-related activities that benefit all Pulaski countians.”
Hamm’s four-year term on SPEDA’s board of directors begins on January 21.
“I was excited to learn of Tina’s appointment to the SPEDA board of directors,” SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said. “She has an extensive background, loves the community and has a desire to serve. I appreciate the work she has done over the years and I believe she will bring a lot of great qualities to the team. I’m looking forward to working with her to continue the great progress and success SPEDA, Somerset and Pulaski County have achieved in a short amount of time.”
