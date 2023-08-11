As part of their work in giving back to the community, local Boy Scouts hosted a dinner in which community leader Mark Haney was honored for his own service to bettering the community – and Kentucky agriculture.
Members of Boy Scout Troops 79 and 170 hosted the 19th Annual Congressman Hal Rogers Leadership Award Dinner on Thursday night. Members of Boy Scout Troop 82 also contributed to the event but were unable to be in attendance.
Held at the Center for Rural Development, the dinner celebrated all of the values Boy Scouts learn and hold dear on their path towards earning merit badges.
U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers was in attendance, presenting the award to Haney and paying homage to the scouting organization.
Although Rogers noted himself he was unable to make it past First Class in the Scouts, he praised the organization and the young men involved in it.
“You’re raising some rising stars,” Rogers told the scout masters and parents of those scouts. “That’s why so many local leaders are here tonight, to invest in the future of this program, because it is, in fact, an investment in the future of our communities and this nation. There’s no one who understands the core values of the Boy Scouts and giving back to our communities more than our leadership award honoree this evening.”
Rogers noted that Haney had been born on – and currently helps to run – the Haney’s Appledale Farm in Nancy, one of Pulaski’s foremost agribusinesses and the “oldest continuous business in Pulaski County,” according to Rogers.
The farm started in the 1870s, “with a seed of faith – planted, watered and nurtured over the years,” Rogers said.
Despite setbacks, including storms which have destroyed crops, “Hard work and perseverance paid off” for the farm, Rogers stated.
On top of his duties at the farm, Haney is also the president of Kentucky Farm Bureau, an organization that dedicates itself to both advocating for agricultural benefits and runs an insurance agency to protect rural Kentuckians.
“He has great respect all across Kentucky, because he has those characters that Boy Scouts hold dear,” Rogers said. “ … His expertise, experience, and ethical values are highly sought after by his peers across the country. In fact, he’s testified on Capitol Hill on their behalf a number of times, advocating for family farms and stronger agricultural policies nationwide.”
In accepting the award, Haney thanked those who were in attendance at the dinner, including his “Farm Bureau family.”
“Farm Bureau does all the things we talked about tonight in leadership and giving back and giving to the community. I’m so proud to lead an organization that is all about service and is all about giving. Yes, we’re going to be an advocate. We’re going to be advocating for rural life. We’re going to be advocating for agricultural needs. And we’re going to be working in our insurance company to protect the lives and assets of our members.
“But we’re also going to be wherever the flood is going on, wherever the tornado is, wherever the storm just happened,” Haney said. “We will be there in great numbers, cooking, putting lives back together, helping build things that communities need. I’m so pleased to be able to represent an organization that does that.”
Haney also thanked his family and friends, the Boy Scout organization and Rogers for presenting the award.
“You can’t imagine how really touched I am to be honored by such a great group, a group that is known for giving and known for being able to be respected in the communities that mean so much to me,” Haney said of the Scouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.