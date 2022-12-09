As the year draws to a close and the holiday season begins, the average Pulaski Countian is currently sharpening their sweet tooth and preparing themselves to have to move their belt down a notch. And to celebrate this scrumptious time of year, Haney’s Appledale Farm, home of many dulcet delicacies, will hold their first annual Christmas brunch tomorrow.
Haney’s lived in a small house off their farm for more than sixty years, and the family has now converted it into a café which sells both baked goods and tasty drinks as well as apparel and other merchandise.
David Haney, member of the Haney family and one of the many who will help organize the event, called the menu of the brunch “southern style.”
“[It’s going to have] biscuits and gravy, bacon, we’re going to have a homemade pastries, we’re making homemade jelly… apple butter, things like that,” he said.
In the market, there will be a photo booth which guests be able to take pictures in. Kris Kringle himself will also make an appearance and will be taking pictures with kids.
The hundred-year-old cider house on the farm is converted this year to a toy store and will sell new and vintage-style toys.
As for what inspired them to put on this brunch, the Haney family wanted to explore other times of the year where guests attended less frequently.
“Everyone knows everything that goes on in the fall, like apple harvest,” said Haney. “But we decided that we really wanted to do something for Christmas this year. And everyone was really excited about doing a brunch and having Santa. We’re excited to see how it goes!”
David and the rest of the Haney family hopes that the event will be a tremendous success and says they already are seeing excellent responses from the community.
“We’ve had a lot of great feedback so far, and people are already purchasing tickets,” said Haney. “Our 11 o’clock breakfast has already sold out.”
While tickets for the brunch are limited, there is no admission fee and anyone can participate in the other activities available on the farm.
Haney himself has a sweet tooth and says his favorite pastry to eat is the apple cider donuts that are flavored with the same apples that grow there on the farm.
“I also really like the caramel apple crumble pie,” he said. “It’s a dutch-style apple pie with a crumb topping, and then we make homemade caramel icing and pour it on top of it. It’s really, REALLY good.”
