For many, it could be seen as the sweetest Valentine’s Day celebration of all.
Citizens National Bank celebrated its 100th anniversary Friday with a bash at its main branch at 44 Public Square.
The list of attendee’s was a Who’s Who of the bank’s illustrious history, including the staff and board members who run the bank today.
As President Donald Bloomer noted in his speech to the audience, many of those staff and board members have been serving for upwards of 45 years.
This led to Somerset Mayor Alan Keck noting, “The collective experience at Citizen’s National Bank spans a millennium. It’s not just a 100-year celebration.”
Bloomer himself paid tribute to the staff, board members and others who have run the bank throughout the years.
“We feel very good about what we can do here in the future, building on the foundation that’s been established here in the past years.”
He pointed out the recent renovation of the main branch, and it’s successful completion before Friday’s celebration.
“We feel very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, and Lisa Compton has been a spearhead of driving these contractors to make sure it gets done by February the 14th.”
Bloomer has served as president since 2008, the seventh in Citizen’s history. He joins a list of names that includes the bank’s first president, D.E. Denton; James E. Haney, Sr; and Clay Parker Davis, who served from 1973 to 2008 – a 34 year term.
Among the banks thousands of employees over the years is Steve Kelley, the current Pulaski County judge-executive himself, although he admitted to those gathered at the 100-year celebration that banking might not have been in his blood.
He talked about having been bounced around to the different branches in town, until getting to the Plaza Branch, where Phillis Glover put him in a booth by himself.
“Come to find out later, she would even turn the light off ‘closed’ so people wouldn’t have to deal with me,” he joked.
More seriously, Kelley paid tribute to Citizens. “I want to say thank you for being a part of our community and all you do here. You certainly are important to us. And the hundreds like myself who have had the opportunity to grow here and be a part of this bank, it has meant so much to us.”
Keck stated that the 100-year milestone was an historic occasion that he was thankful to be a part of as mayor.
He noted that a bank like Citizens would have had billions of dollars of economic impact on Somerset, Pulaski and the surrounding communities.
“Banks fuel our economy,” Keck said.
Bobby Clue, the executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, noted the long-standing connection between Citizens and the Chamber.
“Over they years, we’ve had several distinguished chamber presidents from this bank, who include Congressman Hal Rogers, Mr. Cy Waddle, and of course, Don Bloomer,” Clue said.
“Today, Citizens National Bank is a downtown landmark, who understands the importance of giving back to our local community.”
Bloomer said he was happy with the hundreds of people who came out to celebrate with the bank.
He said it showed how community support helped Citizens thrive.
“They’ve given us support throughout the years, and it’s good to see that continue,” he said.
