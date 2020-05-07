A rare hard freeze expected Saturday morning has potential for a devastating effect on agricultural crops in Pulaski County'
T.J. Adkins, Pulaski County Extension agent for agriculture, said a forecast temperature in the mid-20s is a situation that could damage all crops. Corn and soybeans are up, some grains are about to head, peaches already have been damaged by an earlier freeze and this will probably wipe out the peach crop, apples trees have already bloomed and small fruit has set on the trees, and strawberry growers will be hit hard, he said.
"It's possible some crops could rebound and come out of it ... but crops are in a vulnerable stage," Adkins concluded.
In issuing a freeze warning for eastern and southern Kentucky, the National Weather Service at Jackson said temperatures early Saturday morning will be in the middle and upper 20s. Several hours of freezing temperatures are expected for nearly all locations, with a hard freeze in many places. Freezing temperatures may damage or kill vegetation late Friday night and Saturday morning.
A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, the Weather Service said.
Television stations are saying the lowest temperature ever recorded in May was 26 degrees on May 10, 1966. That same year, it was 34-degree on June 1 –– that's June 1 –– creating a white frost that killed beans, tomatoes and other garden plants all over Pulaski County, according to Hugh Hurst, county agricultural Extension agent at the time. The June frost was the lede story in the Commonwealth Journal on June 2, 1966.
And, it can snow in May. On May 19-20, 1894 up to 6 inches of snow covered parts of Kentucky, including Pulaski County.
About the big May snow, Glen Conner, state climatologist emeritus for Kentucky, wrote: "A voluntary observer at Springfield was Miles Saunders who had made observations there since January 1893. The first six or seven days of the month (May) are missing data entries. His note on the observer form says he was absent. He doesn't say why he was absent but, at earlier times, he commented he had been ill.
"Beginning on 9 May, maximum temperatures were in the eighties and reached 92°F on the 17th. On the 18th, temperature dropped from a maximum of 83°F to the minimum of 35°F, a range of 48°F. Winter had returned!
"On the 19th and 20th, the maximum each day (at Springfield) was 45°F. (A thermometer at Eubank on May 19, 1894 registered a maximum of 39 degrees).
"On the 20 May 1894, Mr. Saunders recorded 5.00 inches of snow! Could that be? In the amount of precipitation column, he entered 1.48 inches. That is more than enough to produce the five-inch snow with plenty left over for rain. In addition, the amount of snow is repeated in the Monthly Summary on the upper right of the form.
He apparently understood that we might question his entry because he wrote remarks, somewhat hard to read perhaps, that would verify his observation: "On 19 & 20 rain all day & night of 20 Morn Heavy snow fell from 6 to noon & went off in drizzling rain - trees broke under the weight of snow About 5 or 6 inches fell - "
"These remarks leave no room to doubt his observation. By 20 May, the trees were fully foliated and the limbs broke, unable to support the weight of the snow on all those leaves.
"Was there a 'big snow' in May? Indeed, there was, at least in Springfield! Rev. Miles Saunders, as he signed his November 1895 report, wouldn't lie," Conner concluded.
The big May snow is recorded in “A History of Pulaski County, Kentucky” by Alma Owens Tibbals. The late Sam Cox, state forester in Pulaski County, said the wet snow, clinging to full foliage, left bended limbs still visible on old trees in woodlands.
This reporter’s father, the late Owen Mardis, told the story about the big May snow in Taylor County many times. The elder Mr. Mardis recalled that as he went to the barn to milk just before dark on May 19 a cold rain was mixed with big, wet globs of snow. There was no electric lights in that time so it was impossible to see the snow in the dark of night. The next morning, May 20, 1894, 6 inches of snow was on the ground, Mardis said.
He said the snow melted on bare ground but he measured 6 inches in grassy areas. According to Mardis, the snow insulated crops and the cold didn't hurt anything.
And the weather has been worse. Two centuries ago, 1816 became the year without a summer for millions of people in parts of North America and Europe, leading to failed crops and near-famine conditions.
Summer 1816 was not like any summer people could remember. Snow fell in New England. Gloomy, cold rains fell throughout Europe. It was cold and stormy and dark –– not at all like typical summer weather. Consequently, 1816 became known in Europe and North America as “The Year Without a Summer.” No 1816 weather records exist for Kentucky and Pulaski County.
Why was the summer 1816 so different? Why was there so little warmth and sunshine in Europe and North America? The answer could be found on the other side of the planet, at Indonesia’s Mount Tambora.
On April 5, 1815, Mount Tambora, a volcano, started to rumble with activity. Over the following four months the volcano exploded - the largest volcanic explosion in recorded history. Many people close to the volcano lost their lives in the event. Mount Tambora ejected so much ash and aerosols into the atmosphere that the sky darkened and the sun was blocked from view. The large particles spewed by the volcano fell to the ground nearby, covering towns with enough ash to collapse homes. There are reports that several feet of ash were floating on the ocean surface in the region. Ships had to plow through it to get from place to place.
