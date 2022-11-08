One of the hottest races in Pulaski County this fall was for the District Judge, Division 1 position, representing Pulaski and Rockcastle Counties.
B.J. Hardy and Dylan Gorski, both first-time candidates, could be seen all over the place in the months following the May Primary Election, and even before, attending community functions and campaign events. Their signs decorated roadways all over Pulaski.
But on Tuesday night, it was Hardy that came out the winner — even though Gorski did well enough to claim the majority of votes in Rockcastle County.
Official numbers from Rockcastle County weren’t available as of presstime, but the Commonwealth Journal was able to determine that Hardy finished with approximately 55.7 percent of the vote (11,832) to Gorski’s 44.3% (9,410). Here in Pulaski County, the margin was wider — Hardy had 58.11 percent (10,328 votes) to Gorski’s 41.89 percent (7,445).
“I’m very pleased with how the race turned out; I’m very proud of the race that I ran,” said Hardy, an assistant county attorney in the Pulaski County Attorney’s Office. “We kept it a clean race, a positive. We kept the momentum from our Primary going.
“I look forward to taking the bench in January and continuing (my) work of helping people, both in Pulaski County and Rockcastle County,” he added.
Hardy said his first experience running for office was “a long process.” He said he learned a lot about the community along the way, and looks forward to continuing to attend events.
“I don’t know that I want any chili or fish for a little while,” he laughed, “but the festivals and everything, my family and I have taken part in some of those in the past, and wow, it’s just amazing the pride that our communities have.”
When he takes the bench, Hardy said he wants to make sure everyone in court “has their time in court,” that fairness and impartiality of the judiciary are maintained, and to address the community’s illegal drug issues.
“I want to make sure that both communities (Pulaski and Rockcastle) grow and move in a positive direction to where our families feel safe and our kids have a great environment to grow up in,” said Hardy.
As for Gorski, a Somerset-based public defender, he was pleased to essentially double the success he had in the Primary and said he had a lot of momentum behind him going into the General Election.
“We definitely gained steam and more than doubled our vote total; my opponent only gained about 1,000 to 2,000 votes over what he had in the Primary. We gained an extra 4,000 to 5,000 votes,” said Gorski. “The problem being, there just wasn’t enough out there, the turnout wasn’t there (to make up the rest of the difference). ... We thought the vote total between the two counties combined would have been close to 28,000. We had about 3,000 people in Pulaski that just didn’t even vote in our race.”
When asked if the campaign was a clean one, Gorski said, “It was not. There were a lot of behind-the-scenes (things), the rumor mill. I don’t think that my opponent was directly involved in that, but it was definitely being done by the people in his campaign. So how far he knows about that, I don’t know, but there was a lot of personal vitriolic nonsense that was going on ... things that we heard while we were knocking on the doors that they were saying; ‘I heard X, Y, Z from this person,’ and that person being somebody with their campaign. So unfortunately, it was not a clean race.
“We stuck our race to the issues we knew that we were running on from the very beginning,” he added. “We were going to run against the drug epidemic, and we were going to run against the good-ol’-boy network. And those were the two issues that need to be cleaned out of the court system. We stuck to those issues, we did not go personal, we went directly at those two things, saying, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do to address it, and here’s what we’re going to do to stop it,’ and we made that incredibly clear from start to finish.”
Hardy responded to Gorski’s comments about the tone of the race, saying, “No rumors came from me. I insisted on running a race that was honorable and stands up to the integrity of the judiciary, and I think we did that.”
When asked if he’d try again for a judge position in the future, Gorski said the results from this election were promising enough that “it looks pretty good for us.” Still, future races will be for a future Gorski to decide.
He added, “We ran against a guy that everybody in the county pretty much knew, or had an idea of who he was; with us, nobody knew who we were at the beginning of this race. We were right close to 2,000 votes away from winning this thing. I don’t think anybody saw that result coming. We were obviously working hard to try and win the races, but we came a lot closer than any of the politicos in the county thought that we were going to come.”
