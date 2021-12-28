Harold Cash had a big heart. That much was clear in the love he had for the Pulaski County Fair, and the joy it brought to local children every summer.
But his literal heart may have been even more unique.
Harold passed away last week at age 68, on Christmas Eve. Known by many for his work with the fair and the Pulaski County Jaycees organization, it was a surgery he had as a child that allowed him to go on and make an impact in the community as an adult — he was the first Pulaski Countian to undergo open heart surgery, at age 7 no less.
“He didn’t talk about it much,” said Harold’s son Ryan Cash, “but he was pretty proud that he was the first one in the area (to have the procedure).”
According to a previous article from this newspaper, Harold was born with a large hole in the dividing wall of the two chambers of his heart which permitted blood to leak from one chamber into the other. Harold had the surgery at Children’s Hospital in Louisville, and his heart was taken out, repaired, and replaced by a team of 20 doctors and nurses.
Had that surgery not taken place, it’s unlikely Harold would have ever been able to lead the kind of live he would — and it was an active one. Playing basketball at Eubank High School and later serving as an official. Being part of a dirt track racing team, an activity he enjoyed with sons Ryan and Scott. Working at Tecumseh Products from 1975 until the plant’s closing, one of the last people there, then going to technical school and getting a job with the City of Somerset Water Department, from which he would retire.
But he’s best known for his work with the Pulaski County Fair. Harold started with the Jaycees, the organization which put the fair on in Pulaski County, in spring of 1978 after being recruited by friends.
“The Somerset Jaycees (were involved in) several community projects and charitable events, but the largest was the county fair,” said Ryan, now the Fair Board president. “... That’s kind of where I got my passion for the fair was through him. Seeing it grow over the years from what he’s done, and I’m trying to continue that.”
Harold was on the Fair Board for more than 40 years, many of those as president; he was once recognized as one of the 40 top local such presidents in the nation, and received the Thoroughbred and JCI Senate awards, which were presented for outstanding achievement in the state and international Jaycees respectively.
Ryan noted that his mother Diana’s parents were involved with fair activities in Ohio when she was young, so it’s likely when they got together that Harold took an interest. Being part of something bigger than himself was also clearly appealing to Harold.
“The Jaycees were a large group back in the ‘80s,” said Ryan. “(Harold) enjoyed the community aspect, getting together and doing a lot of community activities. They did a haunted house, but the fair was the main thing.”
Harold worked with Gib Gosser in the Jaycees, and Gosser considered him a friend
“We go back to the old Somerset Drag Racing days. He and I worked together classifying cars in the early ‘70s,” said Gosser. “He’s always been a great guy. He would do anything for you.”
Gosser said he didn’t know of anybody who enjoyed the fair more than Harold; “Once you get into it and you really want to see its success, it’s just very self-fulfilling.” It was Harold’s love of his own family, including children Ryan, Scott, and Elizabeth, that helped drive that desire to see the fair thrive.
“He was devoted to his children as well. He had three kids and they grew up at the fairground,” said Gosser. “I think Harold saw his own kids in every kid who enjoyed anything out there.”
Indeed, Ryan remembered his father as a true family man.
“We’ve kind of always done things together as a family,” he said. “When I was a teenager, me and my brother Scott and (Harold) would travel around the state every weekend (for drag racing events).”
And even after his time on the Fair Board, Harold was still around, helping out with jobs here and there to make the summertime event possible every year.
A funeral service for Harold Cash will be held 10.m. a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Gordy Prather, Bro. Hamp Wooten, and Bro. Steven Bates officiating.
Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.