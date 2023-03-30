Julie Nelson Harris was recently featured in the March 2023 edition of The Lane Report magazine as a “Superstar Woman in Business”.
March is Women’s History Month, and in honor of this, Kentucky’s premier business magazine released its 2023 Superstar Women in Business list to highlight the success stories and positive changes brought about by women in communities across the Commonwealth. Harris was featured among some of the top business women in the state of Kentucky.
Harris is involved in multiple roles in the local community. Harris is the Communications Director of the City of Somerset, she is the Founder/CEO of Triple Edge Creative, and she serves as a communications and marketing consultant for the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
“I’m very proud and excited to see Julie recognized statewide for her many accomplishments as well as contributions to the success we’ve seen throughout the Lake Cumberland region over the last several years,” said Chris Girdler, SPEDA president and CEO. “She’s the most talented and hardest working communications professional in Kentucky and deserves all the accolades she’s received and more.”
Harris serves as president of the Master Musicians Festival board of directors. More recently, she has taken on the role as the communication director of the “Alan Keck for Governor” campaign.
“Julie has been a blessing personally and professionally,” stated Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. “She does amazing work on behalf of the City of Somerset in communications, branding and marketing. Separately, her company is also a part of our campaign team handling media relations and communications.”
Before coming to the local area, Harris was the Creative Director at P&P Branding, Designer/Copywriter at KSD Kinetic Strategic Design, and Assistant Director for Marketing and Public Relations at the Kentucky Humanities Council. Harris had a 10-year journalism career with editorial positions at five central Kentucky newspapers, including editor and general manager of The Oldham Era. Harris received a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Print Editorial Journalism from the University of Kentucky in 2001.
“If I have achieved any success, it is purely because of hard work — something I learned by watching my parents,” Harris stated in The Lane Report interview. “They taught me that while hard work may be exhausting and depleting, the adrenaline and pride that come from your accomplishment make it worth the effort.”
Also in the The Lane Report interview, Harris gave some advice to other young women looking to advance their career.
“Setting boundaries is crucial to maintaining balance in your life,” Harris explained. “Practice saying no to things that are not a valuable use of your time and instead put your energy into those things that inspire you and help make you a better person, professional and community member.”
