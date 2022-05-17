One of the mostly closely followed races in this election was for Pulaski County Attorney, and at the end of the day, incumbent Martin Hatfield reclaimed his seat, gathering 60.18 percent of the votes over opponent Greg Ousley.
Tuesday night’s unofficial tally had Hatfield at 7,795 to Ousley’s 5,157 votes.
This particular race had eyes on it even before the candidates filed, as an altercation between the two men back in October grabbed attention – and headlines.
On October 27, Ousley went to Hatfield’s office on Maple Street and a physical altercation ensued. Minor injuries were reported by Hatfield, Ousley and Hatfield’s detective, Tom Reed.
The incident has been under investigation by the Kentucky State Police ever since.
While Hatfield didn’t mention that incident in his Tuesday night statement to the Commonwealth Journal, he did say he was glad “that the voters rejected the negative style of politics that unfortunately seeped into my race, and instead relied of me, someone who had a record of outstanding public service for the past 12 years.”
Hatfield went on to say he was honored and humbled by the support shown to him by the voters and by his family.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a shout out to not only my family but my team at the office, who’s such a dedicated team of public servants who have a passion for serving our community. And I’m glad we’re going to be given the opportunity to do that for the next four years,” Hatfield said.
Ousley, too, said he appreciated every who supported him in the race.
“I would like to thank all my supporters and a lot of people worked really hard for me and advocated for me, and [I want to] let Pulaski County know that I’m going to continue to fight for all Pulaski Countians. I’ll just do it in my position as an attorney.
“I was honored to run and I was honored to receive the number of votes that I received tonight,” he continued. “…. My kids got to see me run, and they helped. My daughter voted for the first time ever, and she got to vote for me. It was a good experience and I’m glad that I did it.”
