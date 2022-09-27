"I hate to be the fly in the ointment, but ..."
That's how Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield began his response to citizens Bobby Gumm and Darrell Floyd, who came to Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting asking the court to contribute money to their efforts to provide relief to eastern Kentucky flood victims.
Gumm and Floyd were there to talk about an upcoming bass fishing even called "Casting for Christ Missions Bass Tournament" to be held October 15 at Burnside Island.
The event will serve as a fundraiser for those affected by the massive flooding earlier this summer in eastern Kentucky. Those interested can register at www.cfcmissions.com. Entry fee is $100. Interested parties can also visit the "Casting for Christ Missions Bass Tournament" Facebook page to learn more. The event is hosted by Casting for Christ as well as Gumm Concrete, Triple Crown Concrete and Oak Hill Baptist Church.
"We've raised over $20,000," Gumm told the magistrates on Tuesday. "We've had 50 or 60 individuals and businesses in Pulaski County donate money. The city has supplied us a fire truck with a flag, and they've given us a generous donation. We're today to see if you all would give us some money to help these flood victims in eastern Kentucky. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to them. ... It's for a really good cause. It won't be long until these kids need heat and places to sleep."
He asked specifically for $2,000 from the court, and said the check could be made out to Oak Hill Baptist Church, with "Casting for Christ" on the memo line.
The response was not what the visitors to the court were hoping for. Hatfield told Gumm that it would be an "inappropriate expenditure of public funds" to give to this cause, even though "it's a wonderful purpose." He said magistrates could contribute money individually but the county as an entity could not.
"I don't know how the city does it, honestly," he said, "but as far as county government goes, we just can't contribute to things like this."
Hatfield added that they could donate "in-kind" gifts, good or services other than outright money, such as the truck Gumm said that the City of Somerset offered use of, and Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley asked if they needed anything like that. He said the county has already sent a number of trucks and equipment as well as manpower and rocks to eastern Kentucky to help out.
"I'll support this cause, I'll give you some money toward your cause," said Kelley. "It's a wonderful thing, and they need all the help they can get. ... I think the limiting factor here is making a check out to a church or to a non-profit."
Hatfield quickly clarified that it was about money being used for a "public purpose." He said that this cause could be possibly looked at in such a way, "but probably not run through the church."
Floyd said that the county had helped Casting for Christ before, but Kelley said that involved Pulaski County Park, and was considered a park project in that case.
"Let me ask you this," said Kelley. "As you're going forward with this aid, can you identify some in-kind opportunities that we might be able to provide some labor or equipment or something to help a specific need?"
Neither Gumm nor Floyd could think of any such needs. At this point, they're just trying to reach a fundraising goal of $50,000, noted Gumm, and currently they're close to $30,000. He said that they expect about 100 boats to participate, with a benefit to the county of "several thousands of dollars."
Hatfield again said he could urge the magistrates to donate, but noted that "if it's not for a global public purpose, then everybody starts showing up for their projects that are important to them and may not be important to other people. This is one that's important to all of us, I think, on a very personal level, but when you start dealing with public monies, it's a different story."
Floyd asked the court if they gave money to Somernites Cruise, another local non-profit. Treasurer Joan Isaacs responded, "Yes, we do," and Floyd asked, "What's the difference here? I'm sorry to say that, I'm just asking." Magistrate Mark Ranshaw said the court sponsors the Cruise, but Floyd responded, "Not much difference here."
"Are you saying we shouldn't give to Somernites or sponsor Somernites Cruise?" asked Hatfield, but Floyd reiterated that he was "just asking."
"There are some things that advance tourism; that's a public purpose of tax dollars. That's a tourism issue," said Hatfield. Floyd started to respond that this would be "one of the biggest tournaments," but Hatfield told him, "But you're not promoting it as a tourism issue. You're not promoting it as that. If you don't like the way the law is, put representatives in there to change it. I'm telling these guys to follow the law. I'll always tell them that, and I'm sorry if people in the public don't like it. That's the law."
Ranshaw said that the fiscal court would continue to support eastern Kentucky relief efforts through offering in-kind help, "and if there's something we can do to help out the tournament without direct funds being used, we'll do our best to accommodate."
In other fiscal court business:
• Trick-or-treat hours for the county were officially set for 6 p.m to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
"As always, we want to caution our parents to keep an eye on their young ones, and let's keep everybody safe this Halloween season," said Kelley. "Try to slow down and make sure you're aware of kids that will be moving in and out of streets, and around neighborhoods. We look forward to letting them have a good time this year."
• The court approved a request for 3,000 tons of rock for the road department, as well as road work requests.
• The court also approved a property clean-up request at 110 Breezy Hills Drive.
• Danny Masten, the county's solid waste coordinator, informed the court that the 109 Board had to bid out for the waste contract and decided to Waste Connections' bid for a five-year contract. He noted that there will be a cost increase, but still expects Pulaski to to pay less than surrounding communities.
• Pulaski County Government Fleet Maintenance Supervisor Frank Hansford made a request to apply for a grant for a new truck, which the court approved.
• Isaacs had the court approve two invoices, including support in the budget for Habitat for Humanity for $2,500, and $359,232.10 for two single-axle 2023 dump trucks.
