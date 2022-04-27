With the Primary Election just around the corner, the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club let Pulaskians meet the candidates at Tuesday’s Candidate Forum.
Over the course of the next few days, the Commonwealth Journal will cover the candidates for the major races and the questions they were asked.
One of the first county-wide races that was reviewed during the forum was for County Attorney, with incumbent Martin Hatfield and his opponent attorney Greg Ousley introducing themselves before answering two audience-submitted questions.
It was their answers for the second question that got the most attention. Emcee Wynona Padgett asked, “What could be improved on in this office, in your opinion?” And Hatfield got first crack at it.
“Just moving forward,” Hatfield said. “I’ve got a staff that never settles for anything. ... Everybody works together for the betterment of this county. Everybody in my office is concerned about the community, community service, [and] keeping our community safe. So I think from that standpoint, you just don’t want to go backwards.”
When asked the same question – “What could be improved on in this office?” – Ousley simply responded, “Everything,” and literally dropped the mic onto the lectern.
The race for County Attorney has been of particular note this election season due to the animosity between the two candidates – present even before the two officially filed to run for office.
Back on October 27 of last year, an altercation between Ousley and Hatfield took place at Hatfield’s office in which 911 was called and Kentucky State Police turned up. As of this time, the incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
In the altercation, a verbal exchange reportedly turned into a physical one in which Ousley, Hatfield, and Hatfield’s detective Tom Reed all received minor injuries.
During a recording of the 911 call, a woman at the office said that “an attorney has got a hold of Mr. Hatfield and we’re trying to break them up.”
While Hatfield has remained largely silent on what caused the blowup, Ousley recently released a four-page document in which he said the incident stemmed from the case of an individual who was arrested in 2019 who had their case expunged. Ousley said he made accusations about that case against Reed which led to the physical altercation.
At Tuesday’s forum, the introduction segment for both candidates began with Ousley indicating that the reasons behind the October incident factored into his decision to run against Hatfield.
“When I decided to run for county attorney, I decided to run because we need an individual that is honest. We need an individual that has integrity. We need an individual that’s not a politician. I’m that person. If I’m elected I will not sweep cases under the rug for family members or friends. And I will not allow my staff to do that either.”
Hatfield avoided speaking on the incident, choosing instead to look at his record in office.
When he first ran for the office, he stated, “I said I didn’t want to be known as a politician. I wanted to be known as a public servant. And I would submit to you that I have filled that role over the past 11 plus years,” Hatfield said.
During his time in the office, Martin said he had three goals. The first two were to hire a detective and a victim’s advocate, which he said he had done.
“The third thing I said I would do is I would hire people who have a passion for public service. And that’s what I’ve been able to do. Everybody in my office goes above and beyond the call of duty, not just the work,” Hatfield said.
Both men were asked about what their plans for the next term would be. Ousley responded, “The first thing that I will do is look at the caseload. There are DUI’s from 2018 setting unresolved. I’m going to make sure that those are addressed right away. Also, I’m going to advise ... with fiscal court and advise them so we don’t have issues with the county. It would be really nice if the county had an attorney to give a legal opinion every once in a while. Because it’s clear that sometimes they don’t follow the law. And I’ll get involved. I won’t sit back with blinders on and just let people break the law in front of me.”
Hatfield said what was important to him was not going backwards.
“We’ve worked very hard over the past 11-plus years to be progressive, as I mentioned earlier, to staff the office appropriately. This county has grown tremendously over the years, and it’s not like it used to be. Like I said, we’ve got two victim advocates, we’ve got a detective, we’ve got professional office staff. ... My opponent, before he even announced, his law partner [Carrie Wiese] said that they were going to get rid of our detective – that law enforcement could take care of those issue without having a detective in the county attorney’s office. I don’t think there’s anybody in law enforcement in this crowd that would stand up and agree that that would be an appropriate measure.”
