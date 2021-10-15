‘Tis the season for haunted houses — and this weekend, that season gets underway in southern Pulaski.
The Southwestern High School girls basketball team and Burnside Little League will be receiving the treats after staging the tricks at the Burnside Haunted House, located at Cole Park, for the next three weekends.
Volunteers with both organizations, including parents and members of the basketball team, will be working the haunted house. Proceeds made will be split between the two organizations.
Nathan Nelson, a parent with the Southwestern girls team, noted that when the squad took their trips to the state tournament in two out of the last three years, the money raised from the haunted house helped pay for the travel costs.
“The last couple years, we’ve been doing this haunted house fundraiser with Burnside Little League and it’s helped out as far as fundraising concerns,” said Nelson. “Each year, we’ve tried to make it a little bigger, a little longer, a little more value for the buck, and it’s actually done really good the last couple years as bringing in a lot of the fundraising that we’ve needed. We’ve been able to cover a lot of it with this one event.”
He added, “They’ve been playing well, so we needed the extra money. So it’s worked out really well for us on our end.”
Last year, the team made close to $8,000, noted Nelson — and that’s the split portion, meaning Burnside Little League did likewise.
Nelson said they’re doing the haunted house a “little differently this year,” creating a narrative theme for the attraction. The idea centers around a family that inadvertently conjures some evil spirits and has “made everyone a little crazy,” he said.
“The haunted trail that you go through before you get to the house coincides with the storyline when you get into the house,” said Nelson. “Inside the house there are different rooms, so you’ll sit down and watch a little plot play out or a storyline as you go through each room. So it’s a little bit more interactive than it has been in the past.”
There are a total of six rooms in the haunted house and mazes in between the rooms, said Nelson. The haunted house utilizes a shelter there at Cole Park in the valley.
“We wrap it in plastic and metal, and build (the haunted house) inside the shelter,” said Nelson.
And the same players who proved they weren’t scared of any competition on the basketball court will be a big part of bringing the haunted house’s scary story to life.
“Our players definitely are a part of the event,” said Nelson.
The Burnside Haunted House will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting today, Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16, and the same times on Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23, and on Halloween weekend will also hold the event on Thursday, for a three-day October 28-30 schedule.
Cost is $10 per person.
Those times may change — specifically, extend if the haunted house is especially busy, said Nelson.
“Last year, we had a couple of busy nights,” said Nelson. “Weather permitting, we hope we have busy nights again this year.
